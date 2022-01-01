Go
Liv's Oyster Bar

Opening in 2006, Liv’s Oyster Bar quickly became a dining destination in Old Saybrook. Inspired by his daughter, Olivia, and years of experience in the restaurant industry, owner John Brescio set out with a desire to welcome the community to his family’s table. Dining at Liv’s, whether in the main room, at the bar, or on the patio, is an experience to be savored with friends and family long after summer on the shoreline has past.
John Brescio also serves as Liv’s Executive Chef, creating simple, focused dishes with an emphasis on local ingredients, and the stunning seafood that the area provides. The menu at Liv’s changes with the seasons, bringing guests a true taste of the pristine environment. John works closely with Liv’s partners to make sure only the best produce is used, as he would serve nothing less to his family.
Together with his exceptional staff, John welcomes you to the special experience he’s created at Liv’s Oyster Bar.

166 Main Street

Popular Items

Pan Seared Faroe Island Salmon$32.00
Pan Seared Faroe Island Salmon*
Carrot-Cardamom Puree, Roasted Tomato, Asparagus, Yam, Fennel Salad, Beet Reduction
Plain Fries$6.00
Hand- Cut Fries, Fried to Perfection
BLT Salad$13.00
Baby Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, Croutons, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Chowder$10.00
New England Clam Chowder,
Bacon, Oyster Crackers, Chives
Hamburger$19.00
Bacon, Farmhouse Cheddar or Bleu Cheese, Old Bay Fries
Blackened Mahi Tacos$18.00
Blackened Mahi Tacos*
Avocado Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Mayo, Flour or Corn Tortillas
Truffle Fries$9.00
Hand Cut Fries tossed in Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese on Top
Sesame Tuna$34.00
Lo Mein Noodles, Fermented Black Bean Sauce, Red Pepper, Bok Choy, Scallion
Roasted Jalapeno and Beef Empanada$15.00
Roasted Jalapeno and Beef Empanada
Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Crema
Location

Old Saybrook CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:31 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:31 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:31 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
