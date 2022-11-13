Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sip Wine Bar Old Saybrook

43 Reviews

85 Main Street

Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Thanksgiving Tasting Nov-15
Prosciutto
Salami

Cheese

2oz portions of selected cheeses

Pick 1 Cheese

$7.00

Pick 3 Cheese

$21.00

Pick 5 Cheese

$35.00

Charcuterie

Prosciutto

$4.00

Sweet Sopressata

$4.00

Salami

$4.00

Hot Spanish Chorizo

$4.00

Serrano Ham

$4.00

Pate Du Jour/Foie Gras

$9.00

3 oz. portion of selected pate or foie gras with cornichon pickles and grain mustard.

Sardines

$7.00

Sides

Fig Jam

$3.00

Honey

$3.00

Castelvetrano Olives

$3.00

Olive Mix

$3.00

Spanish Salted Marcona Almonds

$3.00

Strawberries

$3.00

Grapes

$3.00

Dried Apricots

$3.00

Peppadew Peppers

$3.00

Cornichon Pickles

$3.00

Baguette

$3.00

Crackers

$3.00

Olive Oil

$1.00

Gluten Free Crackers

$3.00

Spread - Garlic & Herb

$3.00

Spread - Horseradish Cheddar

$3.00

Honey Comb

$6.00

No Side

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Almond Coconut Macaroon

$4.50

Carrot Cupcake

$6.00

Lemon Cloud

$6.00

German Spice Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Cupcake V

$5.00

Chocolate Strawberries

$6.00

Stollen

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Pear & Almond Cream Tart

$6.00

Pumpkin Roll

$6.00

Bourbon Pecan Tartlet

$6.00

Fruit Tarlet

$6.00

Assorted Cookies

$6.00

Raspberry Roll

$6.00

Linzer Tort

$6.00

Apple Strudle

$6.00

German Lemon Cake

$6.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Galette

$6.00

Coconut Cupcake

$5.00

Banana Tartlet

$6.00

Viennese Cake

$6.00

Almond-Apricot Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$6.00

Plum Galette

$6.00

Peach Galette

$6.00

Cream Puff

$6.00

Bee Sting

$6.00

Dessert Board

$14.00

Apple Rose

$6.00

Black Forest

$6.00

Strawberry Roll

$6.00

Ginger Bundt

$6.00

Mixed Berry Galette

$6.00

Red Wine Cake

$6.00

Picnic Basket

Small Picnic

$45.00

Medium Basket

$65.00

Large Picnic Basket

$120.00

Brunch

Pick 3 Pastry

$10.00

Pick 5 Pastry

$15.00

Croissant

$5.00

Wine - Glass

Lambrusco

Cap Classique (SAF - Boschendal)

Moscato D'Asti

Asti, Italy. Tasting notes of orange, peach, and lime. This is a sweet sparkling wine.

Chardonnay (NM - Gruet)

Prosecco

Valdobbiadene, Italy. Tasting notes of yellow apple, lemon, and orange zest.

Rose Champagne Blend (NY - Frank)

Chenin Blanc (FRA - Huet )

English Rose

Champagne

Reims, France. Tasting notes of pear, brioche, and citrus.

Sip Sparkler

$15.00

Non-Alcoholic Riesling

$8.50

Red Sangria

White Sangria

Red Sangria Flight

$5.50

White Sangria Flight

$5.50

Lemon Spritz

$15.00

Cabernet Franc (FRA - Pallus)

Pinot Gris Rosé (OR - Broadley)

Chardonnay (NY - Wagner)

Riesling (GER - Loosen)

Pinot Grigio ( ITA - Livon)

Sauvignon Blanc (NZL - Spy)

Pinot Gris (OR - Foris)

Carricante (ITA - TerreNere)

Chardonnay (CA - Long meadow)

Spanish Blend (ESP - 5V)

Cabernet Sauvignon (WA - Pendulum)

Grenache (ESP - Llenca)

Zinfandel (CA - 1000)

Rhone Blend ( SAF - Forrester)

Merlot (CA - Textbook)

Corvina (ITA - Rugolin)

Brachetto (ITA - Negro)

Pinotage (SAF - Barista)

Petite Sirah (ISR - Recanati)

Merlot (CA - Trefethen)

Wine - Bottle

Franciacorta Ca'del Bosco

$200.00

Taittinger Champagne

$120.00

Roederer Vintage Rose 2012

$90.00

Billaud-Simon, Chablis Grand Cru Valmur

$150.00

Billaud-Simon, Chablis Grand Cru Valmur Chablis, Burgundy, France 2016

Chateau Fuisse Chardonnay

$140.00

Chateau Fuisse, Pouilly-Fuisse Le Clos Cote d'Or, Burgundy, France 2013

Ornelliaia, Tuscana Bianca

$100.00

Ornelliaia, Pollo Alle Gazze, Toscana Bianca Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy 2016

Baron de L, Pouilly Fume

$120.00

Nickle & Nickle, Chardonnay

$85.00

Paul Hobbs Winery Russian River Valley, California 2017

L'Abielle de Fieuzel

$75.00

Sauvignon Blanc/Semillon Blend L'Abielle de Fieuzel Pessac-Leognon, Bordeaux, France 2018

Riesling Zind-Humbrecht

$70.00

Domaine Zind-Humbrecht Alsace, France 2018

Reyneke - Chenin Blanc

$60.00

Reyneke Stellenbosch, South Africa 2017

Dominus 2018

$400.00

Chateau Rauzan-Segla

$250.00

Chateau Rauzan-Segla Margaux, Bordeaux, France 2012

Vega Sicilia, Valbuena 5

$200.00

Vega Sicilia, Valbuena 5˚ Ribera del Duero, Spain 2015

Amon-Ra Glaetzer

$150.00

M. Chaputier, Chateauneuf du Pape, Croix de Bois

$140.00

M. Chaputier, Croix de Bois Chateaunuef-du-Pape, Southern Rhone, France 2017

Chateau St. Jean, Cinq Cepages

$135.00

Chateau St. Jean, Cinq Cepages Sonoma Valley, California 2016

Porseleinberg 2018

$100.00

Heitz Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Heitz Cellar Napa Valley, California 2015

Pio Cesare Barolo

$95.00

Pio Cesare Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2015

Albeja Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$90.00

Ken Wright Cellars Carter Pinot Noir

$85.00

Ken Wright Cellars, Carter 2017 Willamette Valley, Oregon

Jean-Luc Colombo Terres Brulees Cornas

$85.00

Jean-Luc Colombo Terres Brulees Cornas, Northern Rhone, France 2016

Vistabla Corte A

$78.00

Vistalba Corte A Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2015

Tinto Pesquera Riserva

$78.00

Tinto Pesquera Riserva Ribera del Duero, Spain 2015

Quinta do Crasto Reserva Old Vines

$75.00

Touriga Nacional Quinta do Crasto Reserva Old Vines Douro, Portugal 2016

Meerlust Estate Rubicon

$75.00

Bordeaux Blend Meerlust Estate, Rubicon Stellenbosch, South Africa 2015

Water

Still

$6.00

Sparkling

$8.00

Beer

Saison Dupont

$8.00

Belgian Dark

$10.00

Myrcene

$7.00

Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Soda

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

Espresso

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Cappuccino

$7.00

Decaf Double Cappuccino

$7.00

Americano

$4.00

Decaf Americano

$4.00

Mulled Wine

$9.00

Mulled Wine - Bottle

$40.00

Tea

$3.00

Wine - Dessert

Merlot Chocolate

$9.00

Madeira 5 Year Rich

$5.00

Madeira 10 Year Dry

$6.00

Madeira 2005

$15.50

Madeira - Malmsey

$8.00

Tawny Port 10 Year

$6.00

LBV Port 2016

$6.00

Sherry Amontillado

$5.00

Olorosso Sherry

$8.00

Sherry Palo Cortado

$10.00

Limoncello

$6.00

Muscat

$8.00

Ice Riesling

$11.00

Ice Vidal Blanc

$11.00

Ice Cab Franc

$15.00

Dolce Late Harvest

$19.50

Auslese Riesling

$9.50

Beerenauslese

$11.00

Sauternes

$11.50

VanZellers-10YR

$9.00

VanZellers-20YR

$17.00

VanZellers-30YR

$25.00

VanZellers-40YR

$35.00

VanZellers-Flight

$35.00

Chocolate Merlot - Bottle

$40.00

Vermouth White

$7.00

Vermouth Rosé

$7.00

Vermouth Red

$7.00

Vermouth Flight

$12.00

T-Shirts

Men's Navy T-Shirt

$18.00

Men's Grey T-Shirt

$18.00

Women's Navy T-Shirt

$16.00

Women's Grey T-Shirt

$16.00

Wine is a Must

$28.00

Long Sleeve Shirts

Men's Navy Long Sleeve

$20.00

Men's Grey Long Sleeve

$20.00

Women's Navy Long Sleeve

$18.00

Women's Grey Long Sleeve

$18.00

Sip Saybrook Blue

$30.00

Sip Saybrook Grey

$30.00

Sip Saybrook XXL

$35.00

Must

$30.00

Wine Tote

Tote

$10.00

Events

Thanksgiving Tasting Nov-15

$65.00

Sparkling Wine Class & Tasting Dec-6

$75.00

XMas Cookie Pairing Dec-20

$50.00

Standard

1 Month

$70.00

3 Month

$210.00

6 Month

$390.00

12 Month

$720.00

Premium

1 Month

$200.00

3 Month

$600.00

6 Month

$1,110.00

12 Month

$2,100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

An intimate wine bar for everyone, everywhere. Our bar is welcoming, unpretentious, and fun. We offer cheese plates, charcuterie, and desserts.

Location

85 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Directions

Gallery
Sip Wine Bar image
Sip Wine Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gargano Pasta & Italian Market
orange starNo Reviews
75 Main St. Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Liv's Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
166 Main Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Aspen Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,983
2 Main Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Mystic Market - Old Saybrook
orange starNo Reviews
70 Millrock Road East Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Little Pub - Old Saybrook
orange starNo Reviews
1231 Boston Post Road Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Liv's Shack OLD SAYBROOK - PICK UP IN OLD SAYBROOK
orange star4.6 • 154
26 Bridge Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Old Saybrook

Aspen Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,983
2 Main Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Liv's Shack OLD SAYBROOK - PICK UP IN OLD SAYBROOK
orange star4.6 • 154
26 Bridge Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Old Saybrook
Niantic
review star
No reviews yet
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
New London
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Guilford
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston