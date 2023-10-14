Popular Items

Frappe

$5.00+

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Drinks

Hot Beverage

Drip Brew

$2.35+

Espresso Double

$3.00

macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.50+

SPECIAL LATTE: Joel's Breakfast (12 oz one size only)

$5.00

SPECIAL CARAMEL CIDER

$3.75+

Hot Americano

$3.00

Two beautifully extracted Espresso shots elongated with hot water in cup size of your choice.

Hot Tea

$1.60

Hot chocolate

$4.50+

Amazing Aztec Mocha

$5.50+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Red Eye ( Bomb )

$4.00+

London Fog

$2.50

Sipping Chocolate

$2.75

Rip Tide -- Multilayered Delicious experience

$4.95

Cafe Au Lait (10 oz cup)

$2.75

Flat White(only served in 8oz)

$4.00

Steamer

$2.75

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Box o' Joe--96 oz

$20.00

Turmeric Latte

$4.95

Iced/Frozen Beverage

Iced coffee (cold brew)

$3.25+

Frappe

$5.00+

Cold Brew Growler JUG only

$6.00

Growler Cold Brew Refill

$16.00

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Iced Espresso (12 oz bio plastic cup)

$3.00

Smoothie

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Iced Chai

$3.25+

Iced Turmeric latte (12 oz only)

$4.95

Milk 12oz.(farmers cow)

$2.00

Shakerato(served in 12 oz cold bev cup, no ice, strained)

$4.00

Iced Americano

$3.00

SPECIAL: Salty Caramel Captaincino

$4.25+

Our classic coffee, mocha frappe awesomeness, with salted housemade salted caramel added. Made with Cold Brew. Caffeine level can be reduced by using decaf cold brew.

SPECIAL: Joel's Breakfast Iced Latte 16 oz (one size)

$5.00

Cooler Bevs Grab &Go

Just Water - still

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.95

Snap Chill1730

$3.95

Snap Chill 1730 - 6 pack

$19.00

Kombucha

$5.75

Schooners

$3.50

Hosmer Mt Soda

$2.50

Maple Lane Cider to go

$3.95

SPECIALS

HOT DRINK SPECIALS

SPECIAL LATTE: Joel's Breakfast (12 oz one size only)

$5.00

SPECIAL CARAMEL CIDER

$3.75+

COLD DRINK SPECIALS

SPECIAL: Salty Caramel Captaincino

$4.25+

Our classic coffee, mocha frappe awesomeness, with salted housemade salted caramel added. Made with Cold Brew. Caffeine level can be reduced by using decaf cold brew.

VEGAN SPECIAL: Banana Sage Nut Shake

$5.00

SPECIAL: Joel's Breakfast Iced Latte 16 oz (one size)

$5.00