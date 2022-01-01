Go
Liv's Shack Old Saybrook

Liv's Shack offers Lobster Rolls and more at Harbor One Marina. Take out & Dine in on the deck enjoying the view of the water. BYOB

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

26 Bridge Street • $

Avg 4.6 (154 reviews)

Popular Items

LOBSTER ROLL 4oz.$23.00
Lobster, Butter & Lemon, Toasted New England Roll
CLAM CHOWDER$6.00
New England Clam Chowder (contains dairy, bacon)
CHICKEN TENDERS$8.00
Fried Chicken Tenders with 1 Sauce
OLD BAY FRIES$5.00
French Fries, Old Bay Seasoning
COLE SLAW$2.50
Coleslaw
TRUFFLE FRIES$6.50
French Fries, Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Oil
Plain Fries$5.00
French Fries
LOBSTER ROLL 8oz.$41.00
Lobster, Butter & Lemon, Toasted New England Roll
SINGLE BURGER$7.00
4 oz Burger, Bun
FISH TACOS$13.00
Grilled Cajun Mahi, Chipotle Slaw, Lime Crema, Flour Tortilla
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

26 Bridge Street

Old Saybrook CT

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Sip Wine Bar

No reviews yet

An intimate wine bar for everyone, everywhere. Our bar is welcoming, unpretentious, and fun. We offer cheese plates, charcuterie, and desserts.

Liv's Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Opening in 2006, Liv’s Oyster Bar quickly became a dining destination in Old Saybrook. Inspired by his daughter, Olivia, and years of experience in the restaurant industry, owner John Brescio set out with a desire to welcome the community to his family’s table. Dining at Liv’s, whether in the main room, at the bar, or on the patio, is an experience to be savored with friends and family long after summer on the shoreline has past.
John Brescio also serves as Liv’s Executive Chef, creating simple, focused dishes with an emphasis on local ingredients, and the stunning seafood that the area provides. The menu at Liv’s changes with the seasons, bringing guests a true taste of the pristine environment. John works closely with Liv’s partners to make sure only the best produce is used, as he would serve nothing less to his family.
Together with his exceptional staff, John welcomes you to the special experience he’s created at Liv’s Oyster Bar.

Skipper's - Old Saybrook

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mystic Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

