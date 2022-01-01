Carolina Crab House - Summerville
Come in and enjoy!
115 E 5th N St
Popular Items
Location
115 E 5th N St
Summerville SC
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kickin' Chicken - Main Street
Come in and enjoy!
Graze
Come in and enjoy!
The Burchy Box - Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
Come on in and enjoy!