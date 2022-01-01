Casa Isola
Open today 5:00 PM - 11:59 PM
223 Reviews
$$$
1418 20th Street
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Location
1418 20th Street, Miami Beach FL 33139
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Pubbelly Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Rosinella Market
Come in and enjoy!
Lucali Miami
Lucali Miami
Pura Vida
another day in paradise where health is happiness