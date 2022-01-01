Caesar salad in Casper

Casper restaurants that serve caesar salad

Large Caesar Salad image

 

Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana

430 S. Ash, Casper

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmean, Focaccia, House made Caesar dressing. Dressing comes on the side.
More about Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

256 S Center St, Casper

Avg 4.3 (1437 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad$14.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
