Caesar salad in Casper

Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana
430 S. Ash, Casper
|Large Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmean, Focaccia, House made Caesar dressing. Dressing comes on the side.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Wyoming Rib & Chop House
256 S Center St, Casper
|Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad
|$14.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction