Cast Iron Kitchen of Cadillac

The Cast Iron Kitchen is a family restaurant serving Cadillac and its surrounding communities with affordable, high-quality American food seven days a week! We pride ourselves on the quality of the ingredients we use and caliber of the people we hire. We will always focus on making the best possible customer experience.

621 S Mitchell Street

Breakfast Meat Side$3.99
#6 - Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
One egg with your choice of cheese and bacon, sausage, or ham, served on a bagel or english muffin
#17 - Tiny House$9.99
2 eggs with bacon, sausage, or ham, served with hash browns or kitchen fries
#16 - Viking Omelette$10.99
Cream cheese, roast beef, mushrooms, onions, peppers
#16 - Denver Omelette$10.49
American cheese, ham, peppers, mushrooms, onions
1 Egg$1.49
#7 - Biscuits & Gravy (Full Order)$6.99
#16 - Hiram Omelette$10.49
American cheese, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms
(1) Large Blueberry Pancake$2.49
#16 - Western Omelette$10.49
American cheese, bacon, peppers, mushrooms, onions
Cadillac MI

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
