Catch 22 - Liberty
Bar and grill located in the Historic District in downtown Liberty, Missouri.
6 E Franklin Street
Location
6 E Franklin Street
Liberty MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
3HALVES Brewing Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Jousting Pigs BBQ
Liberty's craft BBQ!
Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
Made from scratch authentic Mexican food prepared with fresh premium ingredients. Our portions are big, full of flavor, and are served fast in a clean and pleasant surrounding.
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Best Wraps & Bowls, Hot or Cold. Hang Loose, Eat Longboards!