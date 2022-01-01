Go
Toast

Catch 22 - Liberty

Bar and grill located in the Historic District in downtown Liberty, Missouri.

6 E Franklin Street

No reviews yet

Location

6 E Franklin Street

Liberty MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

3HALVES Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jousting Pigs BBQ

No reviews yet

Liberty's craft BBQ!

Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty

No reviews yet

Made from scratch authentic Mexican food prepared with fresh premium ingredients. Our portions are big, full of flavor, and are served fast in a clean and pleasant surrounding.

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

No reviews yet

Best Wraps & Bowls, Hot or Cold. Hang Loose, Eat Longboards!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston