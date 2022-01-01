Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
Made from scratch authentic Mexican food prepared with fresh premium ingredients. Our portions are big, full of flavor, and are served fast in a clean and pleasant surrounding.
FRENCH FRIES
416 E Mill St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
416 E Mill St
Liberty MO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
3HALVES Brewing Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Jousting Pigs BBQ
Liberty's craft BBQ!
Catch 22 - Liberty
Bar and grill located in the Historic District in downtown Liberty, Missouri.
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Best Wraps & Bowls, Hot or Cold. Hang Loose, Eat Longboards!