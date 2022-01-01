Go
Toast

Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty

Made from scratch authentic Mexican food prepared with fresh premium ingredients. Our portions are big, full of flavor, and are served fast in a clean and pleasant surrounding.

FRENCH FRIES

416 E Mill St • $

Avg 4.4 (340 reviews)

Popular Items

chips and queso dip$4.49
Liberty Burrito$10.49
14" flour corn tortilla filled with shrimp, your choice of meat, French fries, guacamole sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Fried Taco$2.99
Hard shell corn taco filled with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo. Fresh ground beef or chicken
Puffy Taco$2.99
Adobada (marinated pork) Street Taco$2.79
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with marinated pork, topped with onions and cilantro
3 puffy tacos$5.95
Grilled Chicken Street Taco$2.79
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with perfectly grilled chicken, topped with onions and cilantro
Carne Asada (steak) Street Taco$2.79
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with perfectly grilled steak , topped with onions and cilantro
Chips and Salsa$1.49
Quesabirria Tacos$12.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

416 E Mill St

Liberty MO

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

3HALVES Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jousting Pigs BBQ

No reviews yet

Liberty's craft BBQ!

Catch 22 - Liberty

No reviews yet

Bar and grill located in the Historic District in downtown Liberty, Missouri.

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

No reviews yet

Best Wraps & Bowls, Hot or Cold. Hang Loose, Eat Longboards!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston