Cancun Fiesta Fresh

Mexican Grill

4019 Pennsylvania Ave.

Popular Items

Mild
Street Taco$2.00
Corn Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Onions, and Cilantro
Soft Taco$3.00
6" Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Sour Cream, Lettuce, and Shredded Cheese
Chips and Salsa$3.00
Fresh Mild Salsa and Tortilla Chips
Hard Shell Taco$2.00
Choice of Meat, Lettuce, and Shredded Cheese
Red Birria Tacos Dorados$12.00
3 birria tacos dorados w/ mozzarela cheese, cilantro, onions, and consome
Burrito Grande$8.00
12" Flour Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Cilantro, Onions, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, and Salsa
Fried Taco$2.00
Ground Beef Mix With Beans, Lettuce, and Shredded Cheese
Queso Dip$6.00
Monterrey Jack Cheese and Tortilla Chips
Quesabirria$12.00
12" Flour Tortilla, Birria, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Cilantro, Pepper, Limes, Carrot, and Consome
Location

4019 Pennsylvania Ave.

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
