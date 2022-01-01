Go
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum

Feel surrounded by sports legends of the past only at
​Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum.

323 Armour Rd

Popular Items

Large Garden Salad$6.00
Salad dressings: ranch, Italian, blue cheese, Caesar, honey mustard, and French.
Fiesta Nachos$9.00
Classic ballpark nacho, fresh tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with queso fondito, beef barbacoa, creme fraiche and jalapenos. Served with salsa.
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap$12.00
A flour tortilla wrapped with blackened chicken strips, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato with a side of Blanco salsa.
Coffee Salmon$16.00
Coffee rubbed Charbroiled salmon topped with mango-jalapeno pico and spicy aioli.
Chicken Finger Platter$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders served with curly fries and a side of honey mustard. Get it buffalo style for 1.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce in Caesar dressing with strips of grilled chicken, croutons, and Parmesan cheese.
Heartland Salad$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders, cheddar-jack cheese, diced tomatoes with diced hard-boiled eggs on a bed of salad greens.
Cajun Chicken$12.00
A tender chicken breast filet dusted with Cajun spices and charbroiled. Topped with provolone cheese and sautéed peppers & onions on a fresh Brioche bun.
Roasted Prime Rib Dip$15.00
Tender prime rib topped with Swiss cheese and served with a side of au jus and creamy Thyme horseradish.
Grilled Reuben$13.00
Location

323 Armour Rd

North Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
