The Central Bean & Bakery
Year Round Cafe Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Baked Treats, Coffee, Tea, Smoothies & More.
127 Long Sands Road #8 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
127 Long Sands Road #8
York ME
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Tavern at Chapman Cottage
Come in and enjoy!
Anthony's Food Shop
Your first and last stop in Southern Maine!
Award Winning Pizza, Deli, Coffee, and Bakery
www.anthonysfoodshop.com
Ship's Cellar Pub and the 1637 Room
Come in and enjoy!
Deck at Dockside
Located on the pier at York Harbor Marine Service on Harris Island, with sweeping views of York Harbor.