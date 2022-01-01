Go
The Central Bean & Bakery

Year Round Cafe Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Baked Treats, Coffee, Tea, Smoothies & More.

127 Long Sands Road #8 • $

Avg 4.8 (71 reviews)

Iced Latte$3.75
espresso with your choice of milk, served over ice
Everything Bagel$2.50
Latte$3.50
espresso topped with steamed milk of your choice
Scramble Bowl$5.75
three eggs, scrambled with central homefries, cheddar cheese and your choice to add: ham, sausage, applewood smoked bacon and/or smashed avocado
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$5.75
fried egg, american cheese, breakfast sausage patty, potato bun
California Turkey Sandwich$9.00
available after 10am, roasted turkey breast, white cheddar, smashed avocado, crispy applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, sourdough
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.00
made with love and loaded with semi sweet chocolate chunks & chips
Iced Cold Brew$3.50
coffee brewed using "cold brew" method, served over ice
Central Greens Salad$8.00
available after 10am, mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, goat cheese, choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, ranch, sesame-ginger
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$5.75
fried egg, american cheese, crispy applewood smoked bacon, potato bun
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

127 Long Sands Road #8

York ME

