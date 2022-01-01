Go
CVI.CHE 105

We are a thirteen-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for our vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, among several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.

105 NE 3 AVE

Popular Items

Papas A La Huancaina$7.95
Ceviche Misterioso solo fish$15.95
Ceviche Classico Shrimp/Octopus$20.95
Ceviche Classico toda la vida$14.95
Location

105 NE 3 AVE

MIAMI FL

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
