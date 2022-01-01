Go
Chai Peking

Chai Peking is a Glatt Kosher Chinese restaurant certified by the AKC, located inside the Kroger in Toco Hills.
To provide you the highest quality, all of our menu items are made fresh to order. Orders take an average of 15 minutes to prepare. Ordering in advance is not required but is highly encouraged.
We never use any MSG, dairy products, pork, or fish.
All of our bread products are proudly Pas Yisroel.
EVERYTHING on our menu is 6-hour meat except steamed rice.
UPON REQUEST, many of our dishes can be made without gluten, sugar, soy, or nuts.
Hot and spicy items are denoted with a * but upon request, most dishes can be made more or less spicy.
Most entrees come with a side of steamed rice, or plain fried rice on request for a small fee.
B’teyavon!

2205 Lavista Rd Ne

Popular Items

Chicken Wings (6)$6.25
Our chicken wings are marinated in ginger and Chinese spices, then deep fried
Each order comes with six (6) wings
Hot Dog$4.50
Hot dog on a fresh Pas Yisroel bun
Lo Mein, Chicken
White meat chicken, lo mein noodles, sliced napa cabbage, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo slices, snow peas, carrots and celery
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Breaded white meat chicken deep fried with sweet and sour sauce on the side
Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)$6.25
A seasoned mixture of green and red cabbage, celery, and carrots wrapped in an egg roll skin and deep fried
Sesame Chicken
Chunks of dark meat chicken deep fried with a rich sweet brown sauce, topped with sesame seeds
Dumplings (6)$9.50
A filling of finely chopped white meat chicken, ginger, and green onion lovingly folded into doughy pillows and steamed
Mongolian Beef
Sautéed beef, green and yellow onion mingle in a slightly sweet dark sauce
*Hot & Sour Soup$6.75
Mushrooms, tofu, bamboo shoots, and silky egg ribbons in our savory chicken broth make this spicy and tangy soup a favorite
General Tso's Chicken
Marinated dark meat chicken chunks deep fried and sautéed with hot pepper-garlic brown sauce, green and red bell pepper, and yellow onion
Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
