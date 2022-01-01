- Home
Chi’s Chinese Cuisine - 9635 Reseda Blvd
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM
No reviews yet
9635 Reseda Blvd
Northridge, CA 91324
Menu
Popular Items
Crispy vegetable egg rolls. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard.
Shrimp, white meat chicken, mixed vegetables and chicken dumplings in broth. (Low in fat)
Breaded chicken in a zesty sauce with just a hint of orange to make it delectable. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice
Dim Sum And Appetizers
Pan-fried vegetable dumplings. Served with our signature dumpling sauce.
Light breaded, wok tossed with onion, garlic and chili. Gluten free.
Steamed dumplings with a juicy center of pork and scallion.Served with a Chinese vinegar and ginger dipping sauce.
Two pieces each of Har Gow, Siu Mai, Steamed Chicken Dumpling, and Char Siu Bao. Served with dumpling sauce, sweet and sour sauce, and hot mustard.
Delicate steamed shrimp dumplings. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard. [Gluten Free]
Steamed pork, shrimp and mushroom dumplings. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard.
Cream cheese blended with green onion and imitation crab meat. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard.
Crispy rolls stuffed with shrimp. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard.
Hand-made chicken dumplings. Served with our signature dumpling sauce.
Traditional Chinese barbeque in slices.
Pan-fried chicken dumplings. Served with our signature dumpling sauce.
Fluffy steamed buns of BBQ pork. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Hand-made vegetable dumplings. Served with our signature dumpling sauce.
Fried chicken wings, wok-tossed with chili, garli, and scallions
Delicately crisped pancake with scallion. Served with a side of peanut sauce
Salads
Chicken, shredded lettuce, sweet ginger, crushed peanuts, sesame seeds, and crispy noodles. Our house dressing is served on the side. (Low in fat and gluten free)
Fresh lettuce, snow peas, water chestnuts, carrots, green onions, pine nuts and Mandarin orange. Sprinkled with crispy rice noodles and sesame. Our house dressing is served on the side. (Low in fat and gluten free)
Soups
Spicy soup with tofu, woodear mushroom, bamboo shoots, and egg.
Minced chicken and sweet corn in an egg flower broth. (Low in fat and gluten free)
White meat chicken with mixed vegetables. (Low in fat and gluten free)
Shrimp, white meat chicken, mixed vegetables and chicken dumplings in broth. (Low in fat)
Fresh mixed vegetables in chicken broth. (Low in fat and gluten free)
Seafood
Plump shrimp with green pepper and onion in a fresh garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Shrimp stir-fried with snow peas, carrots, and water chestnuts. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
Lightly breaded shrimp with a savory and sweet sauce. Served with steamed rice. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Gluten free.
Steamed fillet with green onion and ginger in a delicate sauce
Sliced fish with bell peppers and onion in our special black bean sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in Fat)
Peanuts, red pepper, water chestnuts, scallions, and shrimp stir-fried in a spicy sauce with thai chilis. Served with steamed rice.
Fresh string beans sauteed with shrimp in an exotic ginger and garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Shrimp, mushrooms, peas, carrots & water chestnuts swimming in a thick, rich egg flower sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
Lightly battered shrimp in a creamy white sauce laden with honey-glazed walnuts coated with sesames. Our most popular seafood dish. Served with steamed rice. (Gluten free)
Chicken
Lightly breaded white meat chicken with a sweet sauce. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice. (Gluten free)
Minced chicken breast with scallions, water chestnuts, carrots, and celery over a bed of crispy noodles. Served with lettuce, a side of hoisin sauce, and steamed rice.
White meat chicken sauteed with red bell peppers and jalapeños. Served with steamed rice.
White meat chicken with fresh mushrooms, water chestnuts, and snow peas in a light white sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
Peanuts, red pepper, scallions, and chicken stir-fried in a spicy sauce with thai chilis. Served with steamed rice.
White meat chicken sauteed with broccoli. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
Tender chicken sauteed with broccoli, baby bok choy, mushrooms, water chestnuts and snow peas in a light white sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
White meat chicken, bell pepper, onion, water chestnuts in our special black bean sauce. Served with steamed rice.
White meat chicken sauteed with onions and bell peppers in a fresh garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Breaded chicken in a zesty sauce with just a hint of orange to make it delectable. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice
Sliced chicken and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with four Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.
Velvety chunks of chicken with water chestnuts, bell peppers, and cashews stir-fried in our special sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Sliced chicken and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with two Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.
Fresh string beans sauteed with white meat chicken in an exotic ginger and garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Half a duck marinated and slow-roasted. Served with our house-made duck sauce and steamed rice on the side.
Breaded chicken in our delicious sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, bell pepper, and onion. Served with steamed rice.
Pork
Sliced pork and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with two Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.
Sliced pork and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with four Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.
Sliced pork with green pepper, carrots, onions and mushrooms in a spicy Szechwan sauce. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice.
Beef
Breaded beef sauteed in a zesty sauce with just a hint of orange to make it delectable. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice.
Sliced flank steak stir-fried with fresh broccoli. Served with steamed rice
Tender beef sauteed with snow peas and water chestnuts. Served with steamed rice.
Beef stir-fried with onions, mushrooms, and black pepper. Served with steamed rice.
Tender sliced beef stir-fried and smothered with onions. Served with steamed rice.
Vegetable Delights
Fresh Chinese eggplant with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms,and carrots in a spicy sauce. Served medium spice unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice.
Fresh string beans sauteed in a garlic and ginger sauce. Served steamed rice.
Fresh Chinese broccoli sauteed with garlic. Served with steamed rice.
Garden fresh broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, bok choy, and baby corn sauteed in a white sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
Cubes of tofu stir-fried with fresh vegetables. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat)
Delicately fried tofu sauteed with water chestnut and celery over crispy noodles. Served with lettuce, a side of hoisin sauce, and steamed rice.
Healthy Delights
Fresh broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, baby bok choy, carrots, and water chestnuts. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in Fat)
Plump shrimp with fresh vegetables. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in fat)
Tender white meat chicken with fresh assorted vegetables. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in fat)
Rice
Broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Chicken, beef, shrimp, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
B.B.Q. pork, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Chicken, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Wok-tossed with roasted garlic, corn, onion, broccoli, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Beef, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
B.B.Q. pork, shrimp, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Shrimp, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Noodles
Plain soft noodles. No vegetables.
Shrimp, scallions, white onions, and bean sprouts sauteed with rice noodle ribbons.
Shrimp, chicken, beef and mixed vegetables on a bed of thin and crispy egg noodles.
Chicken, scallions, white onions, and bean sprouts sauteed with rice noodle ribbons.
Broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, white onions, and bean sprouts sauteed with rice noodle ribbons.
Chicken, beef, shrimp, scallions, cabbage and bean sprouts sauteed with soft noodles.
Beef, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with soft noodles.
Chicken, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with soft noodles.
Shrimp, chicken, beef and mixed vegetables on a bed of crispy pan-fried noodles.
Shrimp, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with thin rice noodles.
Shrimp, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts, sauteed with soft noodles.
Mixed vegetables on a bed of crispy pan-fried noodles.
Broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with soft noodles.
Beef, scallions, white onions, and bean sprouts sauteed with rice noodle ribbons.
Shredded B.B.Q. pork, shrimp, scallions, white onion, and bean sprouts in curry-flavored noodles. This dish is mildly spicy due to the curry powder. Can be made gluten free if ordered without B.B.Q Pork.
Chicken, beef, shrimp, scallions, white onions, and bean sprouts sauteed with rice noodle ribbons.
Dessert
Savory mochi buns stuffed with sweet red bean paste.
Beverages
Chicken
Peanuts, red pepper, scallions, and chicken stir-fried in a spicy sauce with thai chilis. Served with steamed rice and a side salad.
Pork
Minced pork and tofu in our spicy sauce. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice and a side salad.
Beef
Tender sliced beef stir-fried and smothered with onions. Served with steamed rice and a side salad.
Dinnerware
Condiments
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location
9635 Reseda Blvd, Northridge CA 91324
Gallery
