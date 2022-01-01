Go
Chicago Street Pour House image

Chicago Street Pour House

Open today 10:00 AM - 2:00 AM

StarStarStarStar

7 Reviews

$$

1350 East Chicago Street

Elgin, IL 60120

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

FRIED AVOCADO TACOS$12.89
Corn or flour tortillas stuffed with fried slices of avocado, garnished with lime-marinated cabbage, chipotle aioli and corn salsa
NASHVILLE HOT FRIED CHICKEN$13.39
Beer-battered chicken breast tossed in our Nashville Hot sauce, served with pickles, on a potato bun
TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS$16.99
Choice of crispy breaded fried or grilled chicken wings, tossed in your favorite signature sauce or dry rub, with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing & celery
BBQ BACON BURGER$10.99
Housemade bbq, bacon, cheddar, onion strings
SHRIMP SALAD$13.89
Mixed greens, corn salsa, avocado, onion, diced tomato, shredded cheese, topped with crispy shrimp, garnished with tortilla chips, served with ranch dressing
ALL AMERICAN BURGER$9.49
American cheese on a potato bun with lettuce, red onion, pickles and our scoop fries
JUMBO MOZZARELLA STIX$10.69
Block cheese, cut, wrapped in a wonton, fried, served with honey mustard. Add our Pizza Sauce for $.50
BEER-BATTERED CRISPY CHICKEN MELT$13.39
Beer-battered fried chicken topped with Merkts cheddar cheese mix, on a potato bun
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN CLUB PANINI$14.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce, bacon, on sourdough bread, toasted in our panini press
BONELESS WINGS$12.89
Tossed in your favorite signature sauce or dry rub, with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing & celery
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markBuffet

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

1350 East Chicago Street, Elgin IL 60120

Directions

Nearby restaurants

La Casa Del Pollo Asado

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Elgin Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Verns Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Al's Cafe

No reviews yet

You would not expect your soup choice to be Brazil de Cacao or Vegetable Creole at the local malt shop, but then again Al’s isn’t your run-of-the-mill eatery. Al’s Café provides its customers with comfort food alongside more innovative dishes that are sure to delight your palate. Thanks to the creative touch of Chef Tony Jamin, each dish is made from scratch, and tastes better than even Mom’s homemade dinners.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Chicago Street Pour House

orange star4.0 • 7 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston