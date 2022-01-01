Go
Chicken-N-Spice

Chicken-N-Spice is home of the original, homemade breast chunk. Breast chunks are marinated and hand breaded each and every time.

150 W Brook Forest Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BISCUIT$0.99
A FRESHLY BAKED BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
20 CHUNK SPECIAL$39.99
20 OF OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 1 LARGE SIDE, 4 BISCUITS AND 6 DIPPING SAUCES
LRG JOJO'S WEDGES$4.49
LAREGE SEASONED POTATO WEDGES
6 CHUNKS$9.99
6 FRESHLY, NEVER FROZEN, BREAST CHUNKS. THAT ARE HAND CUT IN STORE AND MARINATED FOR 24 HOURS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 DIPPING SAUCES.
SM JOJO'S WEDGES$2.39
LAREGE SEASONED POTATO WEDGES
LRG SPICY RICE$4.49
HOME MADE LARGE SIDE WITH LONG GRAIN RICE, GROUND BEEF AND OUR SPECIAL BLEND OF SEASONINGS
GEORGE & EDDIE$9.89
3 OF OUR FAMOUS BREAST CHUNKS SERVED WITH ANY 2 OF OUR HOME MADE SIDES, A BUTTERMILK BISCUIT, 22 OUNCE DRINK AND 1 DIPPING SAUCE
9 CHUNKS$14.99
9 FRESHLY, NEVER FROZEN, BREAST CHUNKS. THAT ARE HAND CUT IN STORE AND MARINATED FOR 24 HOURS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 3 DIPPING SAUCES.
LRG COLESLAW$4.49
LARGE PORTION OF OUR HOME MADE CREAMY COLESLAW WITH FRESH CABBAGE, DILL AND MAYO
LRG MASHED POT & GRAVY$4.49
LARGE PORTION OF CREAMY MASHED POTATOES TOPPED WITH OUR CHICKEN GRAVY
Location

150 W Brook Forest Ave.

Shorewood IL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
