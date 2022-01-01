Go
CHIKO - Bethesda

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

7280 Woodmont Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

Popular Items

Wok-Blistered Green Beans$10.00
Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic, roasted garlic ssamjang.
Pork & Kimchi Potsticker$10.00
Sesame dipping sauce.
Cumin Lamb Stir Fry$19.00
Spicy wheat flour noodles, braised lamb, caramelized shallots, mushrooms.
Lunch Combinations$18.00
Spicy Bulgogi Stir Fry$19.00
Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, shiitakes, onions.
Double-Fried Chicken Wings$13.00
Dry spiced or Spicy soy glazed.
Orange-ish Chicken$19.00
Candied mandarins and peppers, crispy garlic, ChiKo salt blend, rice.
House Fried Rice$17.00
Crispy shrimp, zucchini, asparagus, peas, onion, miso chili aioli.
Smashed Salmon$18.00
Black bean butter, wild mushrooms, sauteed vegetables, citrus soy sauce, rice.
Crispy Chicken Springrolls$10.00
Chinese hot mustard.
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda MD 20814

