Choongman Chicken

Come in and enjoy!
*Food allergen notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients, peanuts, milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, fish/shellfish

7133B Columbia Pike

Popular Items

Curly Fries$4.99
Snow Onion$1.00
Crispy fried chicken topped with sliced onions and smothered in a savory and creamy sauce.
Snow$0.99
Fried Chicken$13.00
Classic and crisply chicken fried to golden perfection
Garlic Spicy Chicken$13.00
Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers
Garlic Soy Chicken$13.00
Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze
Curry Chicken$13.00
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce.
French Fries$4.99
Rice$1.50
Red Hot Pepper Chicken$13.00
Crispy and tender chicken tossed in our addictive gochujang sauce
Location

7133B Columbia Pike

Annandale VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
