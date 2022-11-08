Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Korean

Choong Man Chicken - Fairfax

9528 Lee Highway

Fairfax, VA 22031

Popular Items

Original Flavors
Curly Fries
Snow Onion Flavors

Main Menu

Naked Flavors

$13.99

Original Flavors

$13.99

Snow Onion Flavors

$17.99

Tikkudak Flavors

$17.99Out of stock

Specialties

Where Choong Man really shines - our specialty dishes!
Bacon Spinach Chicken

Bacon Spinach Chicken

$15.00

Crispy Fried Chicken with bacon on a bed of spinach salad with special fruit dressing

Cheese Monster Chicken

Cheese Monster Chicken

$18.99

Choong Man Fried Chicken tossed in sweet and salty cheese seasoning. Comes with flavorful cheese dipping sauce.

Soy Garlic Spring Onion Chicken

Soy Garlic Spring Onion Chicken

$17.99

Crispy Chicken smothered in a soy glaze and topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our soy garlic dressing

Lemon Spring Onion Chicken

Lemon Spring Onion Chicken

$17.99

Crispy Chicken topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our signature lemon dressing

Fried Gizzard

$13.00
Tikku Soy Sauce Gizzard

Tikku Soy Sauce Gizzard

$13.00

Savory, Fried and Charcoal-grilled gizzard tossed in a soy glaze

Tikku Red Hot Pepper Gizzard

Tikku Red Hot Pepper Gizzard

$13.00

Sweet and spicy, fried and charcoal-grilled gizzard in our addictive gochujang sauce.

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Fish and chips

$14.00

Sides

Picked Radish

$0.50

Rice

$2.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$5.00

Shoe String Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries Rib Cut style

Cheese Monster Fries

Cheese Monster Fries

$8.00

French Fries tossed in sweet and salty cheese seasoning. Comes with flavorful cheese dipping sauce.

Bacon Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)

$6.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura (5pc)

$9.00

Shrimp Shumai

$6.00

Fried Chicken Skin

$5.00Out of stock

Potato Chips

$3.00Out of stock

Vegetable and Pork (Dumpling 6pcs)

$6.99

Sausage & Rice Cake

$8.99

Garlic Shrimp

$11.99

Sauces

Snow Onion Sauce - Small

$1.00

Snow Onion Sauce - Large

$2.00

Onion - Small

$1.00

Onion - Large

$2.00

Garlic Soy Sauce 4oz

$2.00

Curry Sauce - Small

$1.00

Curry Sauce - Large

$2.00

Garlic Spicy Sauce - Small

$1.00

Garlic Spicy Sauce - Large

$2.00

Red Hot Pepper Sauce 4oz

$2.00

Honey Garlic Small

$1.00

Honey Garlic Large

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$0.39

Ranch

$0.39

Cheese Monster Sauce 4oz

$2.00

Spring Onion

$2.00

Soy Spring Onion

$2.00

Lemon Spring Onion

$2.00

Buffalo Small

$1.00

Buffalo Large

$2.00

Mango Habanero Large

$2.00

Original BBQ Samll

$1.00

Original BBQ Large

$2.00

Mango Habanero Small

$1.00

Nashville Hot Sauce Small

$1.00

Nashville Hot Sauce Large

$2.00

Sweet Spicy Small

$1.00

Sweet Spicy Large

$2.00