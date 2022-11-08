Choong Man Chicken - Fairfax
9528 Lee Highway
Fairfax, VA 22031
Popular Items
Main Menu
Specialties
Bacon Spinach Chicken
Crispy Fried Chicken with bacon on a bed of spinach salad with special fruit dressing
Cheese Monster Chicken
Choong Man Fried Chicken tossed in sweet and salty cheese seasoning. Comes with flavorful cheese dipping sauce.
Soy Garlic Spring Onion Chicken
Crispy Chicken smothered in a soy glaze and topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our soy garlic dressing
Lemon Spring Onion Chicken
Crispy Chicken topped with sliced spring onions mixed in our signature lemon dressing
Fried Gizzard
Tikku Soy Sauce Gizzard
Savory, Fried and Charcoal-grilled gizzard tossed in a soy glaze
Tikku Red Hot Pepper Gizzard
Sweet and spicy, fried and charcoal-grilled gizzard in our addictive gochujang sauce.
Fried Calamari
Fish and chips
Sides
Picked Radish
Rice
Coleslaw
French Fries
Curly Fries
Shoe String Fries
Truffle Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries Rib Cut style
Cheese Monster Fries
French Fries tossed in sweet and salty cheese seasoning. Comes with flavorful cheese dipping sauce.