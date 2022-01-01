Go
Chopped Olive Modern Mediterranean

Better Food! Better Mood! Come in and enjoy!

47454 Grand River Avenue

Popular Items

Rice or Bulgur Bowl$8.95
A bowl built your way.
Fattoush Salad$8.95
Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Pita Chips and Sumac
Lentil Soup & Bread
Crushed lentils with vermicelli and spices. Served with hot pita.
Chopped Olive Salad$8.95
Lettuce, Chickpeas, Olives, Feta, Red Onions, Peppadew, Tomatoes and Cucumbers
Laffa Wrap$7.95
A wrap built your way.
Vegetarian Grape Leaves$1.00
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, vegetables & seasoned with mediterranean spices.
Bread
The Feast$49.95
Choose from: Rice or Bulgur | Chicken Shawarma (white meat), Steak Shawarma or Falafel (pick 2) | Hummus or Baba Ghannouj (pick 1) | Fattoush Salad | Turshi/Pickled Turnips | Pita Bread | Garlic Whip
BYO Salad Bowl$8.95
A bowl built your way.
Hummus
Vegetarian. A mashed chickpea dip mixed with olive oil, lemon juice, tahini and garlic.
Location

47454 Grand River Avenue

Novi MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
