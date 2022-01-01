Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
211 Franklin Road • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
211 Franklin Road
Brentwood TN
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
