City Tamale Inc

Located in the Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx, City Tamale is a beloved neighborhood destination for handmade tamales and authentic mexican fare. Since we opened in January 2016, City tamale sells over 2,500 tamales savory and sweet, each week. Ingredients are sourced directly from Mexico and supplemented with fresh produce from the nearby Hunts points Market.

While traditional tamales, like the constantly popular cheese jalapeño tamal, and the chicken salsa verde tamal, are a main draw at City Tamale. We’re also known for our seasonal tamales creations, like the pumpkin spice tamal, and our loaded tamales.



1316 OAK POINT AVE