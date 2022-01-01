City Tamale Inc
Located in the Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx, City Tamale is a beloved neighborhood destination for handmade tamales and authentic mexican fare. Since we opened in January 2016, City tamale sells over 2,500 tamales savory and sweet, each week. Ingredients are sourced directly from Mexico and supplemented with fresh produce from the nearby Hunts points Market.
While traditional tamales, like the constantly popular cheese jalapeño tamal, and the chicken salsa verde tamal, are a main draw at City Tamale. We’re also known for our seasonal tamales creations, like the pumpkin spice tamal, and our loaded tamales.
1316 OAK POINT AVE
Location
1316 OAK POINT AVE
Bronx NY
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fratilli's Pizza
Serving the Hunts Point Community with Delicious Food for 35+ Years! Whether it's our iconic pizzas, our signature heroes, our hearty soups, or our fresh salads, we got you covered.
Bobo's Crab Shack
Our ingredients are fresh and cooked in 100% real butter, with no BS. We value customer service and quality food along with adding extra doses of fun. Come enjoy the best Cajun seafood in the Bronx area!
Pio Pio 4 - Mott Haven
Come in and enjoy!
The Original Venice Restaurant
Serving the best Italian food, pizza and heroes!