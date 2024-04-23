Cafe Italia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
An authentic Italian hero joint in the heart of Hunts Point.
Location
500 Tiffany Street, Bronx, NY 10474
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Bronx Brewery - 856 East 136th Street
No Reviews
856 East 136th Street Bronx, NY 10454
View restaurant