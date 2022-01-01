Go
Clam Lake Beer Company

106 South Mitchell Street

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza$12.50
provolone-mozzarella blend, choice of sauce
Rodeo Burger$12.50
spicy bbq, haystack onions, portabella mushrooms, cheddar cheese
Chicken Dill Pizza$17.50
grilled chicken, dill pickles, red onion, tomato, garlic aioli, provolone-mozzarella blend, caesar cheese blend
Southwest Cobb$14.50
grilled chicken breast, avocado, roasted corn blend, red onions, grape tomatoes, bacon, tortilla strips, mexican cheese blend, mixed field greens, house made chipotle ranch dressing
Black & Bleu Burger$12.50
bacon, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, bleu cheese
Black Angus Burger$11.00
choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onion
Smokestack Panini$12.50
turkey, candied pecans, michigan dried cherries, hummus, provolone cheese, honey mustard, ciabatta flatbread
Cuban$13.00
carnita pulled pork, ham, pickles swiss cheese, mustard, ciabatta bread
Club Melt$12.00
turkey, bacon, tomato, swiss cheddar, garlic aioli, grilled sourdough
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, mexican cheese blend, house ranch dressing, franks buffalo sauce, flour tortilla
Location

106 South Mitchell Street

Cadillac MI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

