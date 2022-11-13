Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cast Iron Kitchen - Cadillac

review star

No reviews yet

621 S Mitchell Street

Cadillac, MI 49601

Order Again

Popular Items

#28 - Patty Melt
#6 - Breakfast Sandwich
#8 - Hamscram

Specials

Sunrise Special

$7.99Out of stock

Served week days until 11AM. 2 eggs, your choice of bacon or sausage, hash browns, and pancakes or toast

French Toast Special

$6.99

House Omelette

$9.99

Lumberjack Omelette

$12.99Out of stock

Bacon, Feta, Spinach Omelette

$7.99Out of stock

Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.99Out of stock

Banana Pancakes

$7.29Out of stock

Eggs & More

#1 - Full House

$12.99

3 eggs, 2 pieces of bacon and 2 pieces of sausage OR one 6 ounce slice of ham, served with hash browns or kitchen fries

#3 - Cowboy's Chuck Wagon

$12.99

3 eggs and a burger patty, hash browns or kitchen fries

#6 - Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

One egg with your choice of cheese and bacon, sausage, or ham, served on a bagel or english muffin

#7 - Biscuits & Gravy (Full Order)

$7.99

#7 - Biscuits & Gravy (Half Order)

$4.99

#8 - Hamscram

$12.99

3 eggs scrambled with ham, mushrooms, green peppers, and onion, with hash browns and toast or pancakes

#9 - Grassroots Breakfast

$12.99

2 eggs, hash browns or kitchen fries, served with bacon, sausage, or ham, and our buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy

#10 - Collision Course

$12.99

Bacon, sausage, or ham, mixed with hash browns and cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs, and served with toast or pancakes

#17 - Tiny House

$11.99

2 eggs with bacon, sausage, or ham, served with hash browns or kitchen fries

#18 - 2 Eggs w/Pancakes or Toast

$7.99

#19 - 2 Eggs w/Bacon and Pancakes or Toast

$9.99

#20 - 2 Eggs w/Ham and Pancakes or Toast

$9.99

#21 - 2 Eggs w/Sausage and Pancakes or Toast

$9.99

#22 - Sirloin Sensation

$15.99

6 ounce sirloin steak, 2 eggs, hash browns or kitchen fries, and toast or pancakes

#23 - Irish Country Breakfast

$12.99

2 eggs, homemade corned beef hash, and toast or pancakes

#24 - Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$12.99

5 ounce hand-cut steak, breaded with our secret blend of spices, deep fried and smothered with white country gravy. Served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and toast or pancakes

Omelettes

#16 - Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Your choice of cheese and add sausage, bacon or ham inside for 1.49

#16 - Ranger Omelette

$12.99

American cheese, bacon, onion, hash browns, with sausage gravy

#16 - Viking Omelette

$12.99

Cream cheese, roast beef, mushrooms, onions, peppers

#16 - Hiram Omelette

$12.49

American cheese, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms

#16 - Western Omelette

$12.49

American cheese, bacon, peppers, mushrooms, onions

#16 - Denver Omelette

$12.49

American cheese, ham, peppers, mushrooms, onions

#16 - Irish Country Omelette

$12.99

Corned beef hash and Swiss cheese

#16 - Vegetarian Omelette

$11.99

American cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, onions

#16 - BYO Kitchen Omelette

$12.99

One cheese and any three of the following: ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, chili, hash browns

Pancakes & Things

#2 - Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

3 large buttermilk pancakes

#2 - Buttermilk Short Stack

$5.99

#4 - Blueberry Pancakes

$8.99

3 large blueberry pancakes

#4 - Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.99

3 large chocolate chip pancakes

#4 - Blueberry Short Stack

$6.25

2 large blueberry pancakes

#4 - Chocolate Chip Short Stack

$6.25

2 large cholate chip pancakes

#5 - Silver Dollar Pancakes

$4.99

3 silver dollar pancakes

#11 - French Rolled Pancakes

$10.99

3 crepe style pancakes topped with strawberries, blueberries, cherries, or pecans in a caramel pecan sauce

#12 - Pancake Sandwich

$12.49

3 large pancakes with three slices of bacon in between, topped with 1 egg

#13 - French Toast (Texas Bread)

$7.99

4 wedges of Texas-style bread

#13 - French Toast (Cinnamon Swirl)

$8.99

3 slices of cinnamon swirl bread

#14 - Blintzes

$10.99

3 blintzes topped with strawberries, blueberries, or cherries

#15 - Waffle Platter

$10.49

2 Belgian waffles, 2 eggs, with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

#11 - (1) French Rolled Pancake

$3.99

#11 - (2) French Rolled Pancakes

$5.99

#14 - (1) Blintz

$3.49

#14 - (2) Blintzes

$6.99

(1) Large Buttermilk Pancake

$2.99

(1) Large Blueberry Pancake

$3.49

(1) Large Choc Chip Pancake

$3.49

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg (a la carte)

$1.49

2 Eggs (a la carte)

$2.75

3 Eggs (a la carte)

$3.99

(1) Large Blueberry Pancake

$3.49

(1) Large Buttermilk Pancake

$2.99

(1) Large Choc Chip Pancake

$3.49

(1) Waffle

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.49

Baby Cakes

$4.99

Bagel

$2.49

Biscuit

$1.99

Breakfast Meat Side

$3.99

Breakfast Potato Side

$3.49

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

English Muffin

$2.49

Oatmeal

$3.49

Sausage Gravy (Cup)

$3.95

Sausage Gravy (Monkey Dish)

$1.99

Toast

$2.29

Specials

2 pc Cod Lunch Special

$9.99Out of stock

3 pc Cod Dinner Special

$10.99Out of stock

3 Soft Taco Supreme

$10.99Out of stock

4pc Fried Chicken w/Mashed & Gravy

$11.99Out of stock

Bbq Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Cowboys Pulled Pork & Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Blackened Salmon Burger w/French Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Breakfast Burger w/French Fries

$12.99Out of stock

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich w/French Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Cheeseburger w/House Seasoning w/ff

$9.99Out of stock

Cheesy Ham N Hashbrowns

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken & Waffles w/Green Apple

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap w/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Cordon Bleu Deluxe With French Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich w/House Seasoning & FF

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Stew Over Biscuits (Half)

$5.99Out of stock

ChickenSpaghetti Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.49Out of stock

Chopped Philly Burger W/ff

$10.99Out of stock

Chopped Sirloin w/Mushrooms, Mashed & Gravy

Out of stock

Club Wrap w/Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Coal Miners Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Cuban w/Chips

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese w/Jalapeno and Cup of Soup

$7.49Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$10.99Out of stock

Ham Steak (2) w/Mashed Potatoes

$10.99Out of stock

Hot Meatloaf

$9.99Out of stock

Italian Sausage Cabanero

$10.99Out of stock

Lasagna

$10.99Out of stock

Liver & Onions Special

$11.49Out of stock

Louie Special W/ Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Hot Hamburger

$9.99Out of stock

Meatloaf w/Mashed Potatoes

$10.99Out of stock

Mushroom Beef & Cheddar w/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Olive Burger w/Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Patty Melt on Sourdough w/Cheddar

$10.99Out of stock

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich w/fries

$10.99Out of stock

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap W/fries

$9.99Out of stock

Pork Nachos

$10.99Out of stock

Roast Beef & Swiss Sandwich w/Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Salmon Nugget Dinner

$10.99Out of stock

Salmon With Citrus Glaze

$12.99Out of stock

Sloppy Joe w/ Mac & Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Smothered Sirloin

$16.99Out of stock

6 oz Sirloin smothered in cheese, sautéed onion and mushrooms. Served with your choice of potato and side.

Steak Quesadilla

$9.99Out of stock

Surf n Turf w/Ranch Fries

$21.99

Swedish Meatballs Over Mashed Potatoes

$10.99Out of stock

The Porker w/Fries

$14.99Out of stock

Sticky Burger W/ Fries

$12.49Out of stock

Tuna Melt on Rye with Chips and Dip

$7.99Out of stock

Tuna Salad Sandwich w/Cup of Soup

$9.99Out of stock

Turkey Bacon Cheddar on Rye

$9.99Out of stock

Wet Burrito Dinner

$10.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

#25 - Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.49

served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun, served with chips and dip

#26 - Stacked Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun, served with chips and dip

#28 - Patty Melt

$9.99

A half-pound burger, sautéed onions, and Swiss cheese on rye, served with chips and dip

#29 - French Dip

$10.99

Roast beef, sautéed onions, and melted mozzarella served on a sub bun with au jus and a side of French fries.

#33 - Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

#34 - Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

#35 - BLT Sandwich

$6.99

#36 - Rachel Sandwich

$10.99

#36 - Reuben Sandwhich

$10.99

#37 - Triple Decker Club w/Fries

$12.99

#38 - Cod Sandwich

$9.99

#39 - Hot Pork Sandwich

$10.99

#39 - Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

#39 - Hot Turkey Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

#40 - Dagwood

$9.99

#60 Tuna Sandwich

$5.99

#67 Cast Iron Club w/Fries

$12.99

#79 Soup and Half Sandwich

$6.49

Burgers

#27 - Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served with chips and dip

#31 - 1/2 LB Burger

$7.99

#32 - 1/2 LB Cheeseburger

$8.99

#30 - Black and Bleu Burger w/Fries

$13.99

#30 - Cast Iron Crusher w/Fries

$13.99

#30 - Cozart Burger w/Fries

$13.99

#30 - Montreal w/Fries

$13.99

#30 - Rodeo Burger w/Fries

$13.99

Lighter Side

#70 Three Chicken Fingers

$10.99

#71 Chicken Breast

$10.99

#72 Spaghetti

$10.49

#73 Liver and Onions

$10.49

#79 Soup and Half Sandwich

$6.49

Dinner Plates

#42 - Sirloin Steak Dinner

$15.99

#42 - Ribeye Steak Dinner

$22.99

#43 - Chicken Alfredo Dinner

$14.99

#44 - Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

#45 - Spaghetti Dinner

$13.90

#47 - Cold Atlantic Cod Dinner

$14.99

#49 - Trout Dinner

$15.99

#50 - Liver And Onions Dinner

$13.99

#51 - Chicken Fingers Dinner

$13.99

#52 - Smothered Chicken Dinner

$14.99

#54 - Country Fried Steak Dinner

$14.99

Sides

1 pc Cod (a la carte)

$2.29

8 oz Burger Patty (a la carte)

$3.49

Applesauce

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Dark Gravy (Cup)

$1.25

Deep Fried Musrooms

$5.99

Extra Dressing

$0.49

French Fries

$3.49

Grilled Chicken Breast (a la carte)

$4.99

Hand Cut Fries

$4.29

House Seasoning

$0.49

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Light Gravy (Cup)

$0.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Oatmeal

$3.49

Onion Rings

$5.99

Sausage Gravy (Cup)

$3.95

Spicy Pickle Fries

$5.99

Vegetable

$2.25

Appetizers

Chips and Dip

$1.99

Deep Fried Musrooms

$5.99

French Fries

$3.49

Hand Cut Fries

$4.29

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Spicy Pickle Fries

$5.99

Soup & Salad

#62 Chef Salad

$9.99

Soup - Cup

$3.99

Soup - Bowl

$4.99

Chili - Cup

$3.99

Chili - Bowl

$4.99

Side Salad

$2.99

House Salad

$3.99

Cup of Soup & House Salad

$6.99

Bowl of Soup & Side Salad

$6.99

Desserts

Apple Pie

$5.99

Blueberry Pie

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Cherry Pie

$4.99

Cream Pie

$4.99

Hot Fudge Brownie

$6.49

Milk Shakes

$5.99

Peach Pie

$5.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

Sundae

$2.99

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Cappuccino

$2.99

Fountain

Water

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Cherry Coke

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Orange

$3.49

Pibb Extra

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Ice Tea

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Ice Tea (Bottomless, Flavored)

$4.99

Milk & Juice

Apple Juice Lg

$3.49

Apple Juice Sm

$2.29

Milk - Chocolate Lg

$3.49

Milk - Chocolate Sm

$2.29

Milk - White Lg

$3.49

Milk - White Sm

$2.29

Orange Juice Lg

$3.49

Orange Juice Sm

$2.29

Tomato Juice Lg

$3.49

Tomato Juice Sm

$2.29

V8 Lg

$3.49

V8 Sm

$2.29

Kids $7.99 Meals

#59 (A) Pancakes

$7.99

#59 (B) Pigs in a Blank

$7.99

#59 (C) Chicken Fingers

$7.99

#59 (D) Hot Dog

$7.99

#59 (E) One Egg

$7.99

#59 (F) French Toast

$7.99

#59 (G) Grilled Cheese

$7.99

#59 (I) Spaghetti

$7.99

#59 (K) Hamburger

$7.99

#59 Ham and Cheese Omelette

$7.99

CIK Mugs

Standard Coffee Mug

$7.99

Syrup

2 oz

$1.99Out of stock

8 oz

$8.00

16 oz

$15.00

32 oz

$28.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Cast Iron Kitchen is a family restaurant serving Cadillac and its surrounding communities with affordable, high-quality American food seven days a week! We pride ourselves on the quality of the ingredients we use and caliber of the people we hire. We will always focus on making the best possible customer experience.

Website

Location

621 S Mitchell Street, Cadillac, MI 49601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

