Clean Cuisine

Come in and enjoy good food done right!

11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 110

Popular Items

Butternut Squash Lasagna$13.95
Butternut squash lasagna noodles layered with seasoned ground turkey,
marinara, roasted red peppers and cheeses.
Sweet Potato Hash
Roasted sweet potatoes, sautéed bell peppers and onions and homemade turkey sausage
Maryland’s Best All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with 2 Sides$19.99
7oz crab cake made with 100% fresh jumbo lump crab meat baked to perfection. Served with your choice of sides.
Baltimore’s Best Brisket and 2 sides$16.95
6oz portion of the best brisket you've ever had, dinner sliced, and topped with gravy. Served with your choice of sides.
Promix Banana Chocolate Protein Muffin$3.50
Energy packed protein muffin, made with bananas, chocolate chips, coconut milk, eggs, Promix protein powder and a grain free flour blend.
Salmon and 2 Sides$18.95
6oz piece of grilled salmon topped with sweet chili sauce and green onions. Served with your choice of sides.
Grilled Chicken and 2 Sides$13.95
6oz portion of Jerry's famous grilled chicken served with your choice of sides
Baltimore’s Best Brisket Sandwich$12.95
Our Secret Recipe Slow Roasted Hot Brisket served on a Brioche Roll or Rye with a side of chips.
Italian Turkey Sausage Bolognese$13.95
Spaghetti squash noodles mixed with seasoned ground turkey, parmesan
cheese, marinara, roasted red peppers and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Jumbo Shrimp Salad$13.95
A heaping 8oz portion of our jumbo shrimp salad on your choice of a brioche roll or marble rye.
Location

11299 Owings Mills Blvd, Suite 110

Owings Mills MD

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
