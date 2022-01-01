Go
Coach's Lake Denoon

Keeping the Wisconsin supper club tradition alive... one old fashioned at a time!

W198S10857 Racine Ave

Popular Items

10 TRADITIONAL WINGS$16.50
10 wings tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
4 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN DINNER$13.50
(4) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadstick and a choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).
16" CHEESE$18.00
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese.
KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS$7.50
Served with French Fries and Ranch dressing.
16" FAVORITE$20.00
Thin crust, hand tossed pizza with cheese, sausage, mushroom & onions.
12" PEPPERONI$17.00
Thin crust or hand tossed pizza with cheese & pepperoni.
BONELESS WING SALAD$13.00
Large salad with chopped Romaine, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, croutons, choice of dressing and 4 boneless wings ( choice of breaded, grill or with sauce).
Location

W198S10857 Racine Ave

Muskego WI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
