Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

Satisfy your cravings with delicious Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee with chef-driven cuisine and beverages at quick-service prices.

27120 FULSHEAR BEND DRIVE

Popular Items

Creme Brulee$10.95
Creme brulee and strawberries topped with caramelized sugar, powdered sugar and chocolate sauce
Chicken & Spinach$10.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
CYO Savory Crepe$8.95
Create your own savory crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
Mocha$3.95
Espresso mixed with chocolate sauce and steamed milk with a small layer of milk foam on top
Breakfast Crepe$10.95
Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese
Grilled Chicken$10.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
Nutella$7.95
Nutella topped with powdered sugar
Coco's Crepe$8.95
Strawberries topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, caramel sauce and chocolate sauce
Chicken & Avocado$11.95
Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Baby Greens, Jalapeno & Mozzarella Cheese Drizzled with Chipotle Glaze
Sugar Waffle$7.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
Fulshear TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
