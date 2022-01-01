Go
Coins Pub and Restaurant

Since 1988, Coins Pub & Restaurant has been serving the Ocean City area with the highest quality homemade favorites like Crab Cakes "No Mumbo, Just Jumbo", Hand-cut Steaks, Fresh Seafood and much more from the Land and Sea in a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere!

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2820 Philadelphia Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (761 reviews)

Popular Items

Cream of Crab Soup$7.00
Made fresh daily with Maryland crab meat
Wings$14.00
Choose Hot, Mild, Nashville, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Old Bay
18 oz. Angus NY Strip Steak$35.00
Charbroiled to your Taste!
Choose your temp and 2 sides.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Fresh bed of Romaine topped with cheese, croutons & creamy Caesar dressing
Garden Salad$8.00
Fresh Lettuce with Cucumbers, Tomato, thinly sliced Onion and house made Croutons
Stuffed Flounder$29.00
Broiled Flounder topped with Jumbo Lump Crab Imperial and your choice of two sides
Crab Dip$14.00
Served with Old Bay toast
Add on Crab Cake$20.00
Coins "Famous" maryland Style Crab Cake - No Mumbo, Just Jumbo!
Pub Burger$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato on a Brioche roll
Served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw. Substitute vegetable medley or onion rings for additional $2
Single Crab Cake Dinner$25.00
"No mumbo, just jumbo" Broiled to perfection
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2820 Philadelphia Ave

Ocean City MD

Sunday9:30 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

