Coins Pub and Restaurant
Since 1988, Coins Pub & Restaurant has been serving the Ocean City area with the highest quality homemade favorites like Crab Cakes "No Mumbo, Just Jumbo", Hand-cut Steaks, Fresh Seafood and much more from the Land and Sea in a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere!
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2820 Philadelphia Ave • $$
2820 Philadelphia Ave
Ocean City MD
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 1:00 am
