Coltivare Culinary Center - 235 South Cayuga St
Open today 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
235 South Cayuga St, Ithaca NY 14850
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Ithaca
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
4.3 • 479
2255 N Triphammer Rd Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurant