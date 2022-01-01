Columbus Inn
Reservations are not required, but are recommended.
Columbus Inn will still be offering curbside pick up for to go food, beer, cocktails and wine orders. Delivery through available through UberEats & DoorDash is available. Phone & Online Ordering available 4:30pm-9pm Monday through Saturday. Call us with any questions: 302-571-1492
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2216 Pennsylvania Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2216 Pennsylvania Ave
Wilmington DE
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
House of Laffs
Come in and enjoy!
Avenue Wine & Spirits
Come in and enjoy!
Locale BBQ
Come in and enjoy! Real Smoke Real Flavor!
Southeast Kitchen
Here at Southeast Kitchen we strive to bring you a variety of dishes from this region. Dishes like Green Papaya Salad, popular throughout Southeast Asia or a curry a dish can be found here. Whether you like Seafood, Pork, Beef or Chicken, there is something on the menu for everybody. If you like spicy food or not so spicy, we can adjust the spice level to your liking or omit them altogether. Our goal is to serve fresh, authentic, healthy yet delicious meals that will have you coming back for more.