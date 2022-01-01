Go
Toast

Columbus Inn

Reservations are not required, but are recommended.
Columbus Inn will still be offering curbside pick up for to go food, beer, cocktails and wine orders. Delivery through available through UberEats & DoorDash is available. Phone & Online Ordering available 4:30pm-9pm Monday through Saturday. Call us with any questions: 302-571-1492

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2216 Pennsylvania Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1759 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic CI Caesar$10.00
garlic croutons, parmesan
Cherry Pistachio Salad$12.00
little gem lettuce, red wine poached cherries, burrata, roasted pistachios, buttermilk-pistachio vinaigrette
*contains dairy & nuts*
Arugula Salad$13.00
wild arugula, champagne poached pears, goat cheese, pickled red onions, champagne vinaigrette *dressing is served on the side*
Filet Mignon Sandwich$16.00
caramelized onions & provolone on brioche bun. hot peppers on side. ** NO TEMPERATURE *
Smash Burger$16.00
two 4oz patties ( COOKED THROUGH- NO TEMPERATURE) , melted cooper sharp, bacon jam, fried onions, on brioche
*bacon jam contains onions*
Traditional$12.00
red sauce, shredded mozzarella
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
caesar emulsion, parmesan & garlic bread crumbs
*prepared in soybean oil*
*contains gluten but can be omitted*
Wedge Salad$12.00
iceberg lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, choice of dressing: blue cheese, 1000 Island, 50/50
Kid Chicken Fingers & Fries$9.00
ketchup & BBQ sauce on side
BBQ Short Rib Entree$35.00
dry rubbed and 18 hour slow smoked, roasted broccoli with cheddar cheese, campfire potatoes with mesquite spice and caramelized onions*contains dairy**potatoes are fried in soybean oil*
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2216 Pennsylvania Ave

Wilmington DE

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

House of Laffs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Avenue Wine & Spirits

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Locale BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Real Smoke Real Flavor!

Southeast Kitchen

No reviews yet

Here at Southeast Kitchen we strive to bring you a variety of dishes from this region. Dishes like Green Papaya Salad, popular throughout Southeast Asia or a curry a dish can be found here. Whether you like Seafood, Pork, Beef or Chicken, there is something on the menu for everybody. If you like spicy food or not so spicy, we can adjust the spice level to your liking or omit them altogether. Our goal is to serve fresh, authentic, healthy yet delicious meals that will have you coming back for more.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston