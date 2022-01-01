Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Conway

Conway restaurants that serve scallops

Kohana Asian Restaurant image

 

Kohana Asian Restaurant

605 Salem Rd St. 10, Conway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cooked Spicy Scallop$5.50
Hibachi Scallop Dinner$15.00
Hibachi grill scallop, mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pasta Grill

915 Front St, Conway

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Parmesan Crusted Scallops$21.99
Scallops seared with parmesan crust and crispy capers on angel hair with white wine cream sauce.
Side of Scallops$7.99
Scallop Fettuccine$21.99
Pan seared scallops, fresh parsley, scallions on fettuccine with a lemon infused cream sauce.
