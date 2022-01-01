Scallops in Conway
Kohana Asian Restaurant
605 Salem Rd St. 10, Conway
|Cooked Spicy Scallop
|$5.50
|Hibachi Scallop Dinner
|$15.00
Hibachi grill scallop, mixed vegetables, lo mein, steamed rice, soup and salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pasta Grill
915 Front St, Conway
|Parmesan Crusted Scallops
|$21.99
Scallops seared with parmesan crust and crispy capers on angel hair with white wine cream sauce.
|Side of Scallops
|$7.99
|Scallop Fettuccine
|$21.99
Pan seared scallops, fresh parsley, scallions on fettuccine with a lemon infused cream sauce.