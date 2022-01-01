Cooked Klean
Klean Ingredients Crafted With Love!
18816 Union Turnpike
Popular Items
Location
18816 Union Turnpike
Fresh Meadows NY
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
UniBread - Fresh Meadows
Come in and enjoy!
Portland Island Jerk - Ozone Park
Come in and enjoy!
Poprice
Come in and enjoy!
Halalbee's (Queens)
Halalbee's serves gourmet burgers, sides and shakes in a fast-casual atmosphere sourcing only the best, freshest ingredients. Our beef is 100% grass-fed and our entire menu is halal — but it's not just the ingredients that make us unique, but how we add our special touch to classic recipes that will keep you coming back for more.