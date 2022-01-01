Go
Cooked Klean

Klean Ingredients Crafted With Love!

18816 Union Turnpike

Popular Items

Crystal Klean
Banana, Dates, Spinach, Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Plant-Based Protein, Sea Moss
Avocado Toast$8.00
Klean Green
Kale, Lemon, Apple, Ginger
Veggie Bowl$13.50
Brown Rice/ Greens/ Mushroom/ Brussels/ Kale/ Kale Pesto & Klean Green Sauce/ Shepherd Salad/ Charred Corn & Onion Crisps
Salmon Bowl$16.95
Quinoa/Field Greens/Carrots/Dill Sauce & Shallot Lemon Vinaigrette/Pickled Red Onions/Charred Corn
Build Your Own Bowl$9.00
Kale Caesar$9.00
Croutons/ Parmesan Tuile
Tofu Bowl$12.50
White Rice/Broccolini/Ginger Vinaigrette & Gochujang Sauces/Scallions/Kimchi Relish/Onion Crisps
Chicken Bowl$13.00
Brown Rice/Kale/Jerk BBQ & Klean Green Sauce/Scallions/Mango Salsa/Onion Crisps
Steak Bowl$15.95
Sweet Potato/Greens/Asparagus/Tangy & Chimmichurri Sauce/Pickled Red Onions/Beets
Location

18816 Union Turnpike

Fresh Meadows NY

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
