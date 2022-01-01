Go
Welcome to Cookie Fix! We are excited to make your event sweet!

3152 Heights Village

Avg 4.8 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Healthy Peanut Butter$2.65
NO flour, loaded with Quaker oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (NOT gluten free)(peanuts)
Chocolate Chip$2.65
semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt.
Single Cookie Cellos$3.15
single cookie cello with cookie fix sticker & tied with ribbon.
Funfetti$3.00
sprinkles, sea salt, topped with vanilla glaze & sprinkles
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk$2.65
peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, peanut butter chips (contains: peanuts)
White Trash$2.65
white chocolate chips, heath bits, pretzels, sea salt (tree nuts)
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

3152 Heights Village

Birmingham AL

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
