Cookie Fix
Welcome to Cookie Fix! We are excited to make your event sweet!
3152 Heights Village
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3152 Heights Village
Birmingham AL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Troup's Pizza
Pizza and more!
Mudtown Eat & Drink
Come in and enjoy!
Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac’s is committed to providing quality home-style food and excellent customer service.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0181
Nothing Bundt Cakes