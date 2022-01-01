Cooks Tavern
A neighborhood favorite since 2016! We serve breakfast, lunch & dinner seven days a week!
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3201 N 26th Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3201 N 26th Street
Tacoma WA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Brewers Row
Coffee, Tacos, Beer
Cactus Restaurant
Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.
WAFFLE STOP
The waffle has suffered a great injustice. Trapped in the world of breakfast food, this delicious and dynamic treat has not had the chance to spread its syrupy wings and soar to the culinary heights for which it was truly made. Until now.
Farrelli's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!!