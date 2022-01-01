Go
Cooks Tavern

A neighborhood favorite since 2016! We serve breakfast, lunch & dinner seven days a week!

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3201 N 26th Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Sandwich$12.50
6 oz grilled burger, LTO, a slab of sharp cheddar, on brioche bun
YES NAPKINS
NO NAPKINS
Chicken Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.75
with chimichurri ailoi, tomato, lettuce & cheddar on a telera roll
NO KETCHUP, I HAVE MY OWN THANK YOU
NO UTENSILS
They'll just sit in my kitchen drawer until I throw them away.
Tutto Calabria Lamb Burger$14.75
Grilled ground lamb, roasted garlic, bacon & Tutto Calabria pepper burger on brioche w/ pickled onion, arugula & goat cheese.
NO BAG NEEDED
Thank you, I'll bring my own.
Bag of Beignets$7.50
powder sugar dusted & served with seasonal fruit dipping sauce
LARGE PAPER BAG$0.08
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3201 N 26th Street

Tacoma WA

Sunday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

