Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel

Rural heritage and fresh food coalesce at Cork & Cap--located within Cork Factory Hotel.

480 New Holland Ave #3000

Dutch-bound Red Beet Salad (large)$14.00
Mixed greens, pickled beets, red onion, red beet egg, walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, red beet vinaigrette (GF)
Seasonal Creme Brulee (gf)$7.00
(GF)
Edamame Potstickers$9.00
Thai chili sauce (Vegan)
Dutch-bound Red Beet Salad (small)$8.00
Mixed greens, pickled beets, red onion, red beet egg, walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, red beet vinaigrette (GF)
Rosemary Roasted Chicken$22.00
Crispy chicken breast, rosemary lemon butter, collard greens, roasted potatoes (GF)
Classic Burger$14.00
American cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion
Cork Burger$16.00
Boursin cheese, caramelized onions, roasted red pepper
Braised Beef Brisket$21.00
Herb-infused gnocchi, rosemary port wine demi-glace, served with roasted carrots, leeks, celery, and tomatoes
Caesar Salad (large)$10.00
480 New Holland Ave #3000

Lancaster PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
