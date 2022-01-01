Cork & Cap Restaurant at Cork Factory Hotel
Rural heritage and fresh food coalesce at Cork & Cap--located within Cork Factory Hotel.
480 New Holland Ave #3000
Popular Items
Location
480 New Holland Ave #3000
Lancaster PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stubby's Bar and Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
American Bar and Grill
The American Bar and Grill is a family owned and operated corner bar established in 1987. We provide high quality bar food to an eclectic demographic. We have a dynamic atmosphere celebrating food, drink, art, culture, music and the individual. It’s our goal to ensure a unique social and dining experience.
Frisco's Chicken
Hola! Enjoy a bit of Peru, right here in Lancaster, PA! You’ll love our healthy, quick service, authentic Peruvian Charcoal Chicken, sides and desserts. All made with fresh locally sourced ingredients, and, most importantly, served with a smile!
When visiting our restaurant we ask that you please be mindful of our neighbors! Parking is available in the lined spots along the side of our building ONLY (please do not park along our neighbor's fences, in their alley, or beside their homes).
Additional parking is always available in the large parking lot across the street from the Science Factory next to Quip's.
We thank you all in advance for adhering to this when visiting us!
Horse Inn
Lancaster's hidden gem! The Horse Inn is the oldest consecutively running restaurant in Lancaster city! Come in and escape for an hour or so or plan an evening at home with curbside pickup. We offer some of the areas most local ingredients in our fare and libations.