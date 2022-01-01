Go
Corner Park Cafe

Vietnamese cuisine.

4275 Montgomery Drive

Popular Items

BBQ Lemongrass Pork Banh Mi$11.25
Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.
Miss Combo Pork Banh Mi$11.75
Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.
Brown Sugar Milk Tea$5.95
Spicy Tofu Rice Bowl$16.25
Organic tofu, steamed mixed vegetables, spicy Korean sauce over rice
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.25
Chicken
BBQ Lemongrass Pork Vermicelli Noodle$14.25
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
Crispy Organic Tofu Banh Mi$11.25
Toasted baguette with homemade garlic mayo, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeños, and cilantro.
Five Spice BBQ Chicken Rice plate$14.25
Crispy shrimp rolls (5)$8.95
Fried shrimprolls
Eggroll & BBQ Pork Vermicelli Noodle$15.95
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with roasted peanuts and shallots served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeño, with a chili-lime fish sauce.
Location

4275 Montgomery Drive

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
