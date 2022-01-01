Go
Corner Pub Brentwood

Corner Pub Brentwood is taking your online orders for pick-up now! You can enjoy the same great flavors from our menu in the comfort of your home. We appreciate your business and look forward to serving you.

710 Old Hickory Boulevard

Popular Items

PUB SALAD$10.00
CHICKEN TENDERS$11.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
MEAT 'N 3$11.00
FISH AND CHIPS$13.00
Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce
CORNER CHICKEN WRAP$11.00
A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit
THE "KING"$11.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
CHICKEN WINGS$11.00
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
PRETZEL STICKS$7.50
Bavarian pretzel sticks deep fried, served with homemade queso dip
NEW YORK STYLE DELI REUBEN$14.00
A New York size portion of premium corned beef and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye with swiss cheese and our house made Russian dressing. It's a meal!
MEAT 'N 2$10.00
Location

710 Old Hickory Boulevard

Brentwood TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

