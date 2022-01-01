Go
  • Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa

Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa

1941 W Guadalupe Rd #101

Popular Items

The Pilgrim$14.50
House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.
Bangers and Mash$14.00
House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy.
Cajun Chicken$14.00
Spicy Cajun chicken breast, bacon, ham, and Swiss. Served with a side of chipotle sauce.
The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)$12.00
Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.
Housemade Bread with Butter (Vegatarian, Available GF)$3.00
Cottage Pie$14.00
Oven Chips (GF, Available Vegan)$6.00
Hand cut British style chips, cooked in the oven with cracked pepper and sea salt.
Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Carne Adovada$15.00
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
Location

Mesa AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Over Easy

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa

Mama Rosa spent several years working for other restaurants. With five children to provide for, days off were spent with her children picking cotton in the fields in Mesa, Tempe and Chandler. Her oldest son, Narcizo (Chicho), working by her side would often hold out his arm and say, "Someday, Mama, there will be a restaurant with Rosita's name on it." At Rosita's, she could proudly use her old family recipes, lovingly created and made with the finest ingredients.
That day finally came. In 1963, Rosa opened the doors to Rosita's on 5th & Beck in Tempe. The family pooled their resources to help, and on opening night, her first customers dined at a total of four tables, one of which was her own dinette set. However, it still had the most important ingredient - love.
After four generations of Keeme's, and many second and third generation members of employees' families, the tables may have changed, but Rosita's still serves "THE BEST AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FOOD IN THE VALLEY"

Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen

Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria

Family owned & operated NY style pizzeria.

