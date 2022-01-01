Go
Coronato

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

101 Two Hills Drive

Carrboro, NC 27510

Popular Items

Side Marinara$0.75
Side of our marinara to go with pizzas, knots, or fritti!
Coronato Chopped Salad$12.50
local greens tomatoes, and cucumber with Roman artichokes, Castelvetrano olives, braised chick peas, Pecorino Romano, Sicilian oregano and a creamy red wine vinaigrette
Funghi$18.00
Roasted onions and mushrooms with fresh mozzarella and taleggio cheese, torn parsley, lemon and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Classica$16.00
Raw crushed tomato sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano
(Our version of the Margheritta pizza)
Pesto$17.00
*Featured Pizza!*
Raw crushed DiNapoli tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, whipped ricotta and basil-pistachio pesto with Parmigiano-Reggiano
Suppli Romana$8.00
3 crispy rice crochetes with tomato risotto and stuffed with fresh mozzarella
Kids Pizza$13.00
Simple Tomato sauce and mozzarella pizza...for the kids
Americano$16.50
Americano - raw crushed tomato sauce, melty mozzarella, really good pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Sausage$17.00
Raw crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, local basil sweet Italian sausage, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Garlic Knots$8.00
Fried dough knots tossed in a rich garlic butter, fresh parsley, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

