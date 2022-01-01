Go
Hutchins Garage

PIZZA

402 Geer Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)

Popular Items

Spinach & Ricotta$15.00
Ricotta, spinach, mozzarella, roasted garlic, parmesan
Classic Pepperoni$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, aged and fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pecorino, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Arugula & Beet Salad$10.00
Roasted beets, arugula, roasted walnuts, pickled red onion, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Grandma Pie$16.00
Thicker Crust, Rectangular Pie. San Marzano tomato sauce, aged and fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pecorino, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Classic Margherita$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, aged and fresh mozzarella, parmesan, pecorino, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Spicy Vodka$16.00
Vodka sauce, fennel sausage, ham, mozzarella, fresh fresno chili, bail
Portabello & Shitake$15.00
Mushroom cream, portabello and shitake mushroom, sweet onion, smoked mozzarella, smoked gouda, mixed herb, parmesan
Kale & Fennel Sausage$16.00
Mozzarella, fennel sausage, kale, pecorino, tomato, fresno chili
Eggplant Alla Norma$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fried breaded eggplant (contains parmesan!), San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, pecorino, fresh basil, oregano
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, kalamata olive, cucumber radish, red onion, pepperoncini, toasted bread, feta cheese, herb labneh dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

402 Geer Street

Durham NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
