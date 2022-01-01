Hutchins Garage

Cocoa Cinnamon

No reviews yet

Our first shop in the Old North Durham neighborhood used materials preserved from Durham's tobacco past and research present to drive its design. The colors of the walls are inspired by coffee, cacao, and spices. There are more couches than chairs in this one and it has a lot of outdoor seating (except for right now during the pandemic). Our goal was to infuse science and exploration from a sense of our place on this planet and how we are in relationship with everything around us.

