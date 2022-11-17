Bull McCabes Irish Pub

Take & Bake Cottage Pie

$12.00 Out of stock

*This pie comes cold to heat at home, and does not come with a side. Please see the sides a la carte menu for options if desired* INSTRUCTIONS: Place in 400 degree oven for 20 minutes. Gravy will be sent home hot, refrigerate immediately, then reheat when ready in the microwave in 30 second increments until hot. (Ground beef, peas, carrots, tomato, and onion topped with mashed potatoes and onion gravy; *contains onion, wheat, soy, dairy, and egg)