Bars & Lounges

Bull McCabes Irish Pub

406 Reviews

$$

427 W Main Street

Durham, NC 27701

Order Again

Popular Items

McCabe's Pub Wings (gf)
Basket of Fries (v)
Fish-n-Chips

Options

I do not need utensils

I do not need napkins

I do not need condiments

Salad & Sharables & Sides

Special: Fried Scallops

$8.00

Fried Scallops served with remoulade and lime; *contains: shellfish, wheat/gluten, soy, egg

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine with shaved parmesan, croutons, with Caesar dressing served on the side; *contains dairy (cheese) and gluten\wheat (croutons); dressing contains soy, egg, dairy, and fish

Eufemia's Vegan Chili

$5.00+

Kidney and black bean chili with onions and tomatoes; *contains onion

Soup of the Day - Cream of Mushroom

$5.00+Out of stock

Cream of mushroom soup, served with rye croutons; *contains: dairy, soy, wheat/gluten, onion

Basket of Fries (v)

Basket of Fries (v)

$5.00

garlic-pepper seasoned beer-battered fries; *contains gluten and soy; seasoning contains garlic, onions

'Chips' with Curry (v)

$8.00

Beer-battered seasoned fries served with a side of curry sauce; *contains gluten/wheat, garlic, onion, soy

Soft Pretzel (v)

$8.00

served with grain mustard aioli; *contains soy and gluten/wheat; mustard aioli contains soy, egg

Mini Corndogs

$8.00

Turkey dogs served with ketchup and yellow mustard; *contains wheat/gluten, soy, dairy, egg

Veggie Spring Rolls

$6.00

Served with sweet Thai chili; *contains: wheat/gluten, soy

Pimento or Hummus with Pita

$6.00

your choice of pimento cheese or hummus and warm pita points; contains gluten (wheat), pimento cheese contains dairy, fish

Chips with Salsa (v, gf)

$5.00

corn tortilla chips with house-made salsa; *contains corn, soy, onions, garlic, tomatoes

Mashed Potatoes & Beef Gravy

$4.00

Lil Farm Kale

$4.00

Local Siberian Kale slow cooked with bacon and onions; *contains: Pork

Parmesan Cheese Grits

$4.00

slow cooked stone ground grits with Parmesan; *contains dairy, corn

Orange Ginger Coucscous

$4.00

Couscous tossed with rice wine vinegar, raisins, orange, sesame, and ginger **Contains sesame, onion, soy, gluten

Baskets & Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$10.00

three tacos with slow cooked seasoned pork, topped with cilantro & onion, and served with salsa; *contains onion, garlic and corn, gluten/wheat

Vegan Tacos

$10.00

three tacos with caramelized onion, sweet potato, and spinach, with salsa ranchero and fresh pico de gallo; *contains onion + garlic

Braised Beef Tacos

$12.00

three braised beef tacos topped with pico de gallo and served with salsa; *contains onions, gluten/wheat

Fish-n-Chips

$17.00

two beer-battered cod fillets served with fries, red pepper remoulade (our version of tartar), and a lemon wedge; *contains gluten/wheat, soy, onion, garlic, and fish; remoulade contains egg, soy; fries contain garlic seasoning, soy

McCabe's Pub Wings (gf)

McCabe's Pub Wings (gf)

$14.00

served with your choice of sauce or dry rub, and your choice of dipping sauce; *contains soy

Savory Pies

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.00

**Baked to order-- requires at least 20 minutes;** chicken, onions, peas and carrots in gravy topped with puff pastry; *contains dairy, wheat/gluten, soy, onions

Take & Bake Chicken Pot Pie

$10.00

*This pie comes cold to heat at home, and does not come with a side. Please see the sides a la carte menu if desired* INSTRUCTIONS: Place in 400 degree oven for 20 minutes. (chicken, onions, peas and carrots in gravy topped with puff pastry; *contains dairy, wheat/gluten, soy, onions)

Cottage Pie

$15.00Out of stock

**Baked to order-- requires at least 20 minutes** ground beef, peas, carrots, tomato, and onion topped with mashed potatoes and onion gravy *contains onion, wheat, soy, dairy, and egg

Take & Bake Cottage Pie

$12.00Out of stock

*This pie comes cold to heat at home, and does not come with a side. Please see the sides a la carte menu for options if desired* INSTRUCTIONS: Place in 400 degree oven for 20 minutes. Gravy will be sent home hot, refrigerate immediately, then reheat when ready in the microwave in 30 second increments until hot. (Ground beef, peas, carrots, tomato, and onion topped with mashed potatoes and onion gravy; *contains onion, wheat, soy, dairy, and egg)

Mushroom Pot Pie (v)

$13.00

**Baked to order-- requires at least 20 minutes;** mushrooms, onions, peas and carrots in vegetarian gravy topped with puff pastry; *contains dairy, wheat/gluten, soy, onions

Sandwiches & Specials

Special: Catfish Po' Boy

$14.00

Fried catfish nuggets, slaw, and remoulade on New Orleans French bread; *contains fish, dairy, gluten (wheat), soy, onion

Special: Black Bean Sliders (v)

$11.00

two black bean sliders topped with slaw *contains egg, wheat/gluten, onion, dairy, soy

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

dill pickle brined fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted Ninth Street Bakery bun; *contains wheat/gluten, diary, soy, egg

Impossible Burger

$12.00

vegetarian Impossible Burger on a toasted Ninth Street Bakery potato bun; *contains soy, bun contains gluten, dairy (buttered)

Smash Burger

$12.00

100% ground beef well done with lettuce, tomato, onion on a grilled potato bun from Ninth Street Bakery; *bun contains gluten/wheat and is toasted with butter

Mushroom Philly (v)

$14.00

vegetarian Philly-inspired sandwich with Fox Farm & Forage mushrooms, peppers and onions, provolone cheese, and mayo on a hoagie roll; *contains eggs, dairy, soy; roll contains soy and is toasted with butter

Lamb Philly

$14.00

Philly-inspired sandwich with shredded lamb, peppers and onions, provolone cheese, and mayo on a hoagie roll; *contains egg (mayo), dairy (butter on hoagie and cheese), onions, gluten/wheat)

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Philly-inspired sandwich with shredded chicken breast, peppers and onions, provolone cheese, and mayo on a hoagie roll; *contains egg (mayo), dairy (butter on hoagie and cheese), onions, gluten/wheat

Buffalo Joe

$11.00

pulled chicken breast with buffalo sauce, fresh jalapenos, and pepperjack cheese on a toasted toasted Ninth Street Bakery bun; *spicy; *contains dairy, soy; bun contains gluten

Italian Sausage Hoagie

$12.00

Spicy Italian Sausage on a hoagie, with peppers, onions, and mustard aioli; *contains: wheat/gluten, soy, egg, dairy, pork

Veggie Sausage Hoagie

$11.00

Crumbled Vegan Italian "Sausage" with peppers, onion, and mustard aioli; *contains: wheat/gluten, soy, egg, dairy

Vegetarian 'Fried Chicken' Sandwich (v)

$13.00Out of stock

topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted bun; *contains soy, mushroom, egg, onion, wheat/gluten (cannot be made vegan)

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

two breaded tenders served with your choice of a sauce and side; contains gluten and soy

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Cheddar cheese on buttered white bread, comes with a side choice; contains dairy and soy

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.00

Dessert

Funnel Cake

$7.00Out of stock

dusted with powdered sugar; *contains: wheat/gluten, dairy, egg, soy

Extra Sauce

Ketchup

Mayo

2 oz portion for dine in; packets with take-out

Mustard

Malt Vinegar

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.50

Cayenne Hot Sauce (spicy)

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Whole Grain Mustard Aioli

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Soft Drinks

Bottle of Water

$1.00Out of stock

A complimentary water station is available on the patio

Club Soda

Tonic Water

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$2.50

pepsi and grenadine

Shirley Temple

$2.50

sierra mist and grenadine

Cup of Ice

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Red Bull (Sugar-Free)

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

*Contains dairy

Bartender's Choice Mocktail

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Packaged Beer

Hoppy Cans

Light Cans

Hefeweizen Cans

Belgian Cans

Dark Cans

Sour, Cider, Fruity, & Seltzer Cans

Non-Alcoholic Cans

Wine by the Bottle

Pinot Noir

$38.00

Noah Creek '20 Big, floral nose of dark cherry, fig, and Asian spice; taste is medium-bodied flavors of dark cherry cola, red raspberry and tea. Wonderful finish of red plums and baker's chocolate

Rosé

$28.00

2021 from Languedoc in France, this crisp, dry rosé is equal parts granache and cinsault and offers up lively notes of wild strawberry, peach, and honeysuckle

White Bordeaux

$30.00

2019 Meillac Blanc Entre Deux Mers from France This classic Bordeaux Blanc is an aromatic blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon. On the palate it's crisp and refreshing with flavors of juicy lemon, grapefruit, green apple and white peach and a dry, mineral laden finish.

Chardonnay

$30.00

Spoken West 2019. Golden straw in color. Nose full of ripe pear and peach, floral jasmine, and hints of vanilla and toast. Delicious mouthful of pear with notes of pineapple and citrus peel. California.

Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Il Cantico DOC 2021: this Northern Italian wine is medium bodied with soft acidity and dry notes of citrus and tree fruit

Moscato

$26.00

Villa Pozzi 2019, Scilia IGT Fresh aromas, lightly sweet body, crisp, clean finish

Hot & Boozy Drinks

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Boozy Coffee

$6.00

Boozy Hot Chocolate

$7.00Out of stock

**Contains dairy

Hot Spiced Wine

$7.00

Red wine with Gini's ginger syrup, orange juice, cranberry juice, lemonade, and grenadine

T-Shirts

Heather Blue Hoodie

Heather Blue Hoodie

$50.00
Baseball Tee (unisex)

Baseball Tee (unisex)

$30.00
Charcoal Gray "You'll Never Drink Alone"

Charcoal Gray "You'll Never Drink Alone"

$25.00
Mauve Flowy Tank

Mauve Flowy Tank

$20.00
Fitted Light Gray Tank Top

Fitted Light Gray Tank Top

$20.00

Hats

Navy Hat

Navy Hat

$28.00
Dark Gray Hat

Dark Gray Hat

$28.00
Light Gray Hat

Light Gray Hat

$28.00

Other

Car Magnets

Car Magnets

$5.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
This menu is only for take out orders which can be picked up at the bar. If you would like to order for dine in, please scan the QR code at your table or visit the bar.

Location

427 W Main Street, Durham, NC 27701

