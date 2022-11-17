- Home
- Durham
- Bars & Lounges
- Bull McCabes Irish Pub
Bull McCabes Irish Pub
406 Reviews
$$
427 W Main Street
Durham, NC 27701
Salad & Sharables & Sides
Special: Fried Scallops
Fried Scallops served with remoulade and lime; *contains: shellfish, wheat/gluten, soy, egg
Caesar Salad
Romaine with shaved parmesan, croutons, with Caesar dressing served on the side; *contains dairy (cheese) and gluten\wheat (croutons); dressing contains soy, egg, dairy, and fish
Eufemia's Vegan Chili
Kidney and black bean chili with onions and tomatoes; *contains onion
Soup of the Day - Cream of Mushroom
Cream of mushroom soup, served with rye croutons; *contains: dairy, soy, wheat/gluten, onion
Basket of Fries (v)
garlic-pepper seasoned beer-battered fries; *contains gluten and soy; seasoning contains garlic, onions
'Chips' with Curry (v)
Beer-battered seasoned fries served with a side of curry sauce; *contains gluten/wheat, garlic, onion, soy
Soft Pretzel (v)
served with grain mustard aioli; *contains soy and gluten/wheat; mustard aioli contains soy, egg
Mini Corndogs
Turkey dogs served with ketchup and yellow mustard; *contains wheat/gluten, soy, dairy, egg
Veggie Spring Rolls
Served with sweet Thai chili; *contains: wheat/gluten, soy
Pimento or Hummus with Pita
your choice of pimento cheese or hummus and warm pita points; contains gluten (wheat), pimento cheese contains dairy, fish
Chips with Salsa (v, gf)
corn tortilla chips with house-made salsa; *contains corn, soy, onions, garlic, tomatoes
Mashed Potatoes & Beef Gravy
Lil Farm Kale
Local Siberian Kale slow cooked with bacon and onions; *contains: Pork
Parmesan Cheese Grits
slow cooked stone ground grits with Parmesan; *contains dairy, corn
Orange Ginger Coucscous
Couscous tossed with rice wine vinegar, raisins, orange, sesame, and ginger **Contains sesame, onion, soy, gluten
Baskets & Tacos
Carnitas Tacos
three tacos with slow cooked seasoned pork, topped with cilantro & onion, and served with salsa; *contains onion, garlic and corn, gluten/wheat
Vegan Tacos
three tacos with caramelized onion, sweet potato, and spinach, with salsa ranchero and fresh pico de gallo; *contains onion + garlic
Braised Beef Tacos
three braised beef tacos topped with pico de gallo and served with salsa; *contains onions, gluten/wheat
Fish-n-Chips
two beer-battered cod fillets served with fries, red pepper remoulade (our version of tartar), and a lemon wedge; *contains gluten/wheat, soy, onion, garlic, and fish; remoulade contains egg, soy; fries contain garlic seasoning, soy
McCabe's Pub Wings (gf)
served with your choice of sauce or dry rub, and your choice of dipping sauce; *contains soy
Savory Pies
Chicken Pot Pie
**Baked to order-- requires at least 20 minutes;** chicken, onions, peas and carrots in gravy topped with puff pastry; *contains dairy, wheat/gluten, soy, onions
Take & Bake Chicken Pot Pie
*This pie comes cold to heat at home, and does not come with a side. Please see the sides a la carte menu if desired* INSTRUCTIONS: Place in 400 degree oven for 20 minutes. (chicken, onions, peas and carrots in gravy topped with puff pastry; *contains dairy, wheat/gluten, soy, onions)
Cottage Pie
**Baked to order-- requires at least 20 minutes** ground beef, peas, carrots, tomato, and onion topped with mashed potatoes and onion gravy *contains onion, wheat, soy, dairy, and egg
Take & Bake Cottage Pie
*This pie comes cold to heat at home, and does not come with a side. Please see the sides a la carte menu for options if desired* INSTRUCTIONS: Place in 400 degree oven for 20 minutes. Gravy will be sent home hot, refrigerate immediately, then reheat when ready in the microwave in 30 second increments until hot. (Ground beef, peas, carrots, tomato, and onion topped with mashed potatoes and onion gravy; *contains onion, wheat, soy, dairy, and egg)
Mushroom Pot Pie (v)
**Baked to order-- requires at least 20 minutes;** mushrooms, onions, peas and carrots in vegetarian gravy topped with puff pastry; *contains dairy, wheat/gluten, soy, onions
Sandwiches & Specials
Special: Catfish Po' Boy
Fried catfish nuggets, slaw, and remoulade on New Orleans French bread; *contains fish, dairy, gluten (wheat), soy, onion
Special: Black Bean Sliders (v)
two black bean sliders topped with slaw *contains egg, wheat/gluten, onion, dairy, soy
Fried Chicken Sandwich
dill pickle brined fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted Ninth Street Bakery bun; *contains wheat/gluten, diary, soy, egg
Impossible Burger
vegetarian Impossible Burger on a toasted Ninth Street Bakery potato bun; *contains soy, bun contains gluten, dairy (buttered)
Smash Burger
100% ground beef well done with lettuce, tomato, onion on a grilled potato bun from Ninth Street Bakery; *bun contains gluten/wheat and is toasted with butter
Mushroom Philly (v)
vegetarian Philly-inspired sandwich with Fox Farm & Forage mushrooms, peppers and onions, provolone cheese, and mayo on a hoagie roll; *contains eggs, dairy, soy; roll contains soy and is toasted with butter
Lamb Philly
Philly-inspired sandwich with shredded lamb, peppers and onions, provolone cheese, and mayo on a hoagie roll; *contains egg (mayo), dairy (butter on hoagie and cheese), onions, gluten/wheat)
Chicken Philly
Philly-inspired sandwich with shredded chicken breast, peppers and onions, provolone cheese, and mayo on a hoagie roll; *contains egg (mayo), dairy (butter on hoagie and cheese), onions, gluten/wheat
Buffalo Joe
pulled chicken breast with buffalo sauce, fresh jalapenos, and pepperjack cheese on a toasted toasted Ninth Street Bakery bun; *spicy; *contains dairy, soy; bun contains gluten
Italian Sausage Hoagie
Spicy Italian Sausage on a hoagie, with peppers, onions, and mustard aioli; *contains: wheat/gluten, soy, egg, dairy, pork
Veggie Sausage Hoagie
Crumbled Vegan Italian "Sausage" with peppers, onion, and mustard aioli; *contains: wheat/gluten, soy, egg, dairy
Vegetarian 'Fried Chicken' Sandwich (v)
topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted bun; *contains soy, mushroom, egg, onion, wheat/gluten (cannot be made vegan)
Kid's Menu
Dessert
Extra Sauce
Soft Drinks
Bottle of Water
A complimentary water station is available on the patio
Club Soda
Tonic Water
Arnold Palmer
Pepsi
Iced Tea
Diet Pepsi
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Sierra Mist
Roy Rogers
pepsi and grenadine
Shirley Temple
sierra mist and grenadine
Cup of Ice
Juice
Lemonade
Milk
Red Bull (Sugar-Free)
Red Bull
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
*Contains dairy
Bartender's Choice Mocktail
Tomato Juice
Packaged Beer
Wine by the Bottle
Pinot Noir
Noah Creek '20 Big, floral nose of dark cherry, fig, and Asian spice; taste is medium-bodied flavors of dark cherry cola, red raspberry and tea. Wonderful finish of red plums and baker's chocolate
Rosé
2021 from Languedoc in France, this crisp, dry rosé is equal parts granache and cinsault and offers up lively notes of wild strawberry, peach, and honeysuckle
White Bordeaux
2019 Meillac Blanc Entre Deux Mers from France This classic Bordeaux Blanc is an aromatic blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon. On the palate it's crisp and refreshing with flavors of juicy lemon, grapefruit, green apple and white peach and a dry, mineral laden finish.
Chardonnay
Spoken West 2019. Golden straw in color. Nose full of ripe pear and peach, floral jasmine, and hints of vanilla and toast. Delicious mouthful of pear with notes of pineapple and citrus peel. California.
Pinot Grigio
Il Cantico DOC 2021: this Northern Italian wine is medium bodied with soft acidity and dry notes of citrus and tree fruit
Moscato
Villa Pozzi 2019, Scilia IGT Fresh aromas, lightly sweet body, crisp, clean finish
Hot & Boozy Drinks
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
This menu is only for take out orders which can be picked up at the bar. If you would like to order for dine in, please scan the QR code at your table or visit the bar.
427 W Main Street, Durham, NC 27701