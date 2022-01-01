Cowbell Kitchen is a farm & local producer-driven food business. We have built strong relationships with like-minded farmers, producers and small businesses. The cast of characters is endless, but the story is the same: we are all here to live our passion and bring to everyone the beauty of locally grown, raised and produced food.

Founded in 2013 by vision in a dream, Cowbell continues to be a labor of love. Female lead, we are a small close knit and driven team.



SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CAKES

26 North King Street • $$