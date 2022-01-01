Go
Cowbell Kitchen is a farm & local producer-driven food business. We have built strong relationships with like-minded farmers, producers and small businesses. The cast of characters is endless, but the story is the same: we are all here to live our passion and bring to everyone the beauty of locally grown, raised and produced food.
Founded in 2013 by vision in a dream, Cowbell continues to be a labor of love. Female lead, we are a small close knit and driven team.

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • CAKES

26 North King Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (134 reviews)

SPECIAL: BACON CHEDDAR BURGER$18.00
LOCAL BEEF BURGER, LOCAL BACON, LOCAL CHEDDAR, HOUSE MADE PICKLED ONIONS, LIGHT SPREAD OF DUKES, TOASTED PRETZEL BUN
ALL BURGERS COOKED MEDIUM WELL.
NEW: COMES WITH SODE OF FRIES OR TOTS.
BEEF: SPRING HOUSE FARM
BACON: TUDOR HALL
CHEDDAR: FRANKLIN SUSTAINABLE FARMS
BUN: DC LYON BAKERY
LEMONADE$3.50
SOUTH MOUNTAIN CREAMERY LEMONADE
OG BACON BREAKFAST SAMMIE$10.00
EGG CHEESE, BACON, DUKES, CHOICE OF BISCUIT, CIABATTA, FARM BREAD
FRIES$5.00
SALT, FRESH HERBS, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI
TOTS$5.00
FARM BOWL$14.00
FALAFEL, SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, RUSTIC BEET HUMMUS, GREENS, GRANS, CASHEW CREAM, HARISSA, NIGHTSHADE RELISH
SPECIAL: BREAKFAST BOWL$14.00
2 FRIED LOCAL EGGS, FARRO & LENTILS, ROASTED LOCAL ORGANIC BUTTERNUT SQUASH, TOTS, CRUSHED AVOCADO, NIGHTSHADE RELISH, YELLOW SRIRACHA DRIZZLE, PICKLED ONIONS, FRESH HERBS
SMOOTHIE BOWL$14.00
VEGGIE BURGER$11.00
CHEDDAR CHEESE, GREENS, SEASONAL PICKLES, CASHEW CREAM
ROASTED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
ROASTED CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, PROVOLONE, HOAGIE ROLL
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

26 North King Street

Leesburg VA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
