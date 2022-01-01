Go
Crispelli's

Affordable Gourmet Every Day!

PIZZA

28939 Woodward Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (7896 reviews)

Popular Items

Michigan Entree Salad$13.50
house blend lettuce, dried cherries and cranberries, poached apples and pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, sherry vinaigrette.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Brown sugar cookie dough with chocolate chunks
Small Chocolate Chip Cannoli$1.65
15" Build Your Own$16.95
15" pizza that includes tomato sauce and mozzarella
11" Build Your Own$9.50
11" pizza that includes tomato sauce and mozzarella
11" Margherita$11.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Crispelli Entree Salad$12.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette.
Side Ranch Dressing$0.25
15 in. Margherita$17.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Small Crispelli Salad$8.95
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

28939 Woodward Ave

Berkley MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

