Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bakeries

Crispelli's - Troy

review star

No reviews yet

645 East Big Beaver Rd

Troy, MI 48083

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

15 in. BUILD YOUR OWN
11 in. Build Your Own
15 in. Margherita

Pizza

11 in. Build Your Own

$9.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

11 in. Cheese Pizza

$9.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

11 in. Margherita

11 in. Margherita

$11.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

11 in. Mediterannean

11 in. Mediterannean

$12.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

11 in. Pepperoni Margherita

11 in. Pepperoni Margherita

$12.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.

11 in. Prosciutto & Arugula

11 in. Prosciutto & Arugula

$13.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.

11 in. Red Pie

11 in. Red Pie

$12.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, caramelized onion.

11 in. White Pie

11 in. White Pie

$11.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

11 Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.95

11 In Wild Mushroom

$12.95

Side Ranch

$0.75

Bosco Sauce

$0.50

11 in. Shrimp & Chorizo

$13.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

15 in. BUILD YOUR OWN

$14.95

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

15 in. Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

15 in. Half Specialty/BYO

$15.95
15 in. Margherita

15 in. Margherita

$19.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

15 in. Mediterannean

15 in. Mediterannean

$20.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

15 in. Pepperoni Margherita

15 in. Pepperoni Margherita

$21.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.

15 in. Prosciutto & Arugula

15 in. Prosciutto & Arugula

$21.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.

15 in. Red Pie

15 in. Red Pie

$20.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.

15 in. White Pie

15 in. White Pie

$19.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

Side Ranch

$0.75

Bosco Sauce

$0.50

15. In Wild Mushroom

$20.95

15 in. Shrimp&Sausage

$21.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

SM DEEP BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

SM DEEP CHEESE

$10.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

Small Deep Margherita

$12.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

Small Deep Red Pie

$13.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.

Small Deep White Pie

$12.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

Small Deep Mediterranean

$13.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

Small Deep Prosciutto & Arugula

$14.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.

Small Deep Pepperoni Margherita

$13.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.

Small Deep Half Speciality/Build Your Own

$10.95

Side Ranch

$0.75

Bosco Sauce

$0.50

Sm Deep Shrimp and Chorizo

$14.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

LG DEEP BUILD YOUR OWN

$15.95

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

Deep Cheese Only

$15.95

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

Large Deep Margherita

$20.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

Large Deep Red Pie

$20.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.

Large Deep White Pie

$19.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

Large Deep Mediterran

$20.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

Large Deep Prosciutto & Arugula

$21.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.

Large Deep Half Specialty/Build Your Own

$16.95

Side Ranch

$0.75

Bosco Sauce

$0.50

Large Deep Shrimp & Chorizo

$21.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

Lg Deep Pepperoni Margherita

$21.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil with pepperoni.

GF BUILD YOUR OWN

$12.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

GF Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Includes pizza sauce and cheese

GF Margherita

GF Margherita

$14.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

GF Red Pie

GF Red Pie

$15.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.

GF White Pie

GF White Pie

$14.95

traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.

GF Mediterannean

GF Mediterannean

$15.95

fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.

GF Prosciutto & Arugula

GF Prosciutto & Arugula

$15.95

aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.

GF Pepperoni Margherita

GF Pepperoni Margherita

$15.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.

Side Ranch

$0.75Out of stock

Bosco Sauce

$0.25

Gf Wild Mushroom

$15.95

GF Shrimp & Chorizo

$15.95

shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.

Salads

Small Crispellis Salad

Small Crispellis Salad

$8.95

house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.

Crispelli Entree Salad

Crispelli Entree Salad

$12.50

house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.

Crispelli Family Salad

$17.95

house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.

Cup Soup & Crispellis Salad

$12.95

house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.

Small Caesar Salad

$8.95

romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.

Caesar Entree Salad

Caesar Entree Salad

$12.50

romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.

Caesar Family Salad

$17.95

romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.

Cup of Soup & Ceasar

$12.95

house blend lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.

Small Mediterranean Salad

Small Mediterranean Salad

$8.95

house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.

Mediterranean Entree Salad

Mediterranean Entree Salad

$12.50

house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.

Mediterranean Family Salad

$17.95

house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.

Cup of Soup & Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber feta, with lemon oregano dressing.

Antipasta Entree Salad

$13.50

house blend lettuce, dearborn ham, aged salami, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.

Antipasto Family Salad

$19.95

house blend lettuce, dearborn ham, aged salami, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.

Michigan Entree Salad

$13.50

house blend lettuce, dried cherries & cranberries, poached apples & pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, with sherry vinaigrette.

Michigan Family Salad

$19.95

house blend lettuce, dried cherries & cranberries, poached apples & pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, with sherry vinaigrette.

Bosco Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.75

Sandwiches

Italian Panini Sandwich

$12.95

aged salmi, ham, soppressata, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, rustic italian bread.

Caprese Sandwich

$11.95

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, rustic italian bread.

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.95

rosemary chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sourdough bread with basil pesto mayo, or chili garlic mayo.

Patty Melt

$13.95

custom grind beef blend, on sourdough, havarti cheese, dijon aioli, wild mushroom, red onion, zip sauce. Prepared medium well, no substitutions

Cedar Plank Salmon Sandwich

$15.50

asian marinated salmon, swiss cheese, cucumber, arugula, and lemon aioli, demi-baguette.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.50

albacore tuna, celery, dill relish, tomato, romaine, mayo, sourdough bread.

Entrees

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.95

marinara, house made meatballs, parmigiano reggiano.

Pasta Marinara

$14.95

3 Cheese Macaroni

$12.95

cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan.

Chicken Parmesan

$17.95

spaghetti with marinara, parmigiano reggiano.

Kids Marinara Pasta with Meatballs

$7.95

Kids Marinara Pasta

$7.95

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.50

Appetizers

Baked Meatballs

$10.95

five house made meatballs, marinara, parmesan.

Bosco Sticks(2)

$5.50

cheese-filled breadsticks.

Bosco Sticks(3)

$7.50

cheese-filled breadsticks.

Dry Rub Chicken Wings

$11.95

six wings served with buttermilk herb aioli.

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$14.95

beef tenderloin, zip sauce, grilled sourdough.

Large Cheesy Bread

$13.95

deep dish with garlic oil and cheese mix.

Small Cheesy Bread

$9.95

deep dish with garlic oil and cheese mix.

Soups

Minestrone Cup

$4.95

zucchini, carrots, leeks, potato, tomato in a savory vegetable broth with white beans, pasta & pesto.

Tomato Bisque Cup

$4.95

roma tomatoes simmered in chicken stock, onion, garlic, oregano and a hint of cream.

Clam Chowder Cup

$4.95

chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.

Minestrone Bowl

$6.95

zucchini, carrots, leeks, potato, tomato in a savory vegetable broth with white beans, pasta & pesto.

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$6.95

roma tomatoes simmered in chicken stock, onion, garlic, oregano and a hint of cream.

Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.95

chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.

Paid Sides

Add Steak Tips

$7.50

Side Chix Breast

$5.50

Side of Tuna

$4.00

Side Salmon

$7.50

Broccoli

$3.00

Side 3 Meatballs

$5.95

Side Spinach

$1.99Out of stock

Side Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Bag of Chips

$1.79

Side of Fries

$2.95

Side of House Chips

$1.79Out of stock

Side Crispelli Salad

$3.25

Side Caesar Salad

$3.25

Side Mediterranean Salad

$3.25

Side Greek

$0.75

Side Redwine

$0.75

Bosco Sauce

$0.50

Side Chili Garlic

$0.75

Side Basil Pesto

$0.75

Side Zip Sauce

$1.00

$Add'l Bread Basket

$1.99

Marinara

$0.75

Side Breaded Chicken

$7.00

Dessert

Small Cannoli - Chocolate Chip

$1.95

Small Cannoli Pistachio

$1.95

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$2.95

Tiramisu

$6.50

Large Cannoli Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Large Cannoli Pistachio

$3.50

Peanut butter Brownie

$4.50

Lemon Tart

$4.00Out of stock

Pastry

$4.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Plain

$6.50

NA Beverages

TWO LITER COKE

$3.49

TWO LITER DIET COKE

$3.49

TWO LITER SPRITE

$3.49

Bottled Water

$2.69

SAN PELL WATER

$3.59

Apple Juice

$2.79

IBC Root Beer

$3.59Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

645 East Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48083

Directions

Gallery
Crispelli's image
Crispelli's image
Crispelli's image
Crispelli's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crispelli's Catering - Troy
orange star4.7 • 3,835
645 E Big Beaver Rd Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext
Amar Pizza - Troy
orange star4.6 • 33
3728 Rochester Rd Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext
Renee's Gourmet Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 403
1937 W Maple Rd Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Casa Pernoi
orange star3.0 • 4
310 E Maple Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza - Birmingham
orange starNo Reviews
111 Henrieta St. Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Bakery
orange star4.7 • 566
931 North Main St Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Troy

Detroit Wing Company - Troy
orange star4.6 • 4,415
2900 W. Maple Rd Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Catering - Troy
orange star4.7 • 3,835
645 E Big Beaver Rd Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek
orange star4.8 • 3,202
708 West Big Beaver Road Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Troy
orange star4.8 • 2,348
766 West Big Beaver Road Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,163
2149 Crooks Rd Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Troy, MI
orange star4.7 • 637
198 E. Big Beaver Troy Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Troy
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.9 (32 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston