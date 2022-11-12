Crispelli's - Troy
645 East Big Beaver Rd
Troy, MI 48083
Pizza
11 in. Build Your Own
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
11 in. Cheese Pizza
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
11 in. Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
11 in. Mediterannean
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
11 in. Pepperoni Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
11 in. Prosciutto & Arugula
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.
11 in. Red Pie
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, caramelized onion.
11 in. White Pie
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
11 Kids Cheese Pizza
11 In Wild Mushroom
11 in. Shrimp & Chorizo
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
15 in. BUILD YOUR OWN
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
15 in. Cheese Pizza
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
15 in. Half Specialty/BYO
15 in. Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
15 in. Mediterannean
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
15 in. Pepperoni Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
15 in. Prosciutto & Arugula
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.
15 in. Red Pie
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.
15 in. White Pie
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
15. In Wild Mushroom
15 in. Shrimp&Sausage
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
SM DEEP BUILD YOUR OWN
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
SM DEEP CHEESE
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
Small Deep Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Small Deep Red Pie
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.
Small Deep White Pie
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
Small Deep Mediterranean
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
Small Deep Prosciutto & Arugula
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.
Small Deep Pepperoni Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
Small Deep Half Speciality/Build Your Own
Sm Deep Shrimp and Chorizo
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
LG DEEP BUILD YOUR OWN
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
Deep Cheese Only
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
Large Deep Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Large Deep Red Pie
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.
Large Deep White Pie
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
Large Deep Mediterran
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
Large Deep Prosciutto & Arugula
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.
Large Deep Half Specialty/Build Your Own
Large Deep Shrimp & Chorizo
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
Lg Deep Pepperoni Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil with pepperoni.
GF BUILD YOUR OWN
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
GF Cheese Pizza
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
GF Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
GF Red Pie
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.
GF White Pie
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
GF Mediterannean
fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, chicken, feta, roma tomato, mild pepper.
GF Prosciutto & Arugula
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.
GF Pepperoni Margherita
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with pepperoni.
Gf Wild Mushroom
GF Shrimp & Chorizo
shrimp, chorizo sausage, cilantro pesto, roasted red peppers, fontina, gruyere, feta, white cheddar.
Salads
Small Crispellis Salad
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
Crispelli Entree Salad
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
Crispelli Family Salad
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
Cup Soup & Crispellis Salad
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan, with red wine vinaigrette.
Small Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.
Caesar Entree Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.
Caesar Family Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.
Cup of Soup & Ceasar
house blend lettuce, parmesan & crostini with classic dressing.
Small Mediterranean Salad
house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.
Mediterranean Entree Salad
house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.
Mediterranean Family Salad
house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.
Cup of Soup & Mediterranean Salad
house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber feta, with lemon oregano dressing.
Antipasta Entree Salad
house blend lettuce, dearborn ham, aged salami, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.
Antipasto Family Salad
house blend lettuce, dearborn ham, aged salami, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.
Michigan Entree Salad
house blend lettuce, dried cherries & cranberries, poached apples & pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, with sherry vinaigrette.
Michigan Family Salad
house blend lettuce, dried cherries & cranberries, poached apples & pears, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, with sherry vinaigrette.
Sandwiches
Italian Panini Sandwich
aged salmi, ham, soppressata, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, rustic italian bread.
Caprese Sandwich
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, rustic italian bread.
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
rosemary chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, sourdough bread with basil pesto mayo, or chili garlic mayo.
Patty Melt
custom grind beef blend, on sourdough, havarti cheese, dijon aioli, wild mushroom, red onion, zip sauce. Prepared medium well, no substitutions
Cedar Plank Salmon Sandwich
asian marinated salmon, swiss cheese, cucumber, arugula, and lemon aioli, demi-baguette.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
albacore tuna, celery, dill relish, tomato, romaine, mayo, sourdough bread.
Entrees
Spaghetti & Meatballs
marinara, house made meatballs, parmigiano reggiano.
Pasta Marinara
3 Cheese Macaroni
cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan.
Chicken Parmesan
spaghetti with marinara, parmigiano reggiano.
Kids Marinara Pasta with Meatballs
Kids Marinara Pasta
Kids Buttered Noodles
Appetizers
Baked Meatballs
five house made meatballs, marinara, parmesan.
Bosco Sticks(2)
cheese-filled breadsticks.
Bosco Sticks(3)
cheese-filled breadsticks.
Dry Rub Chicken Wings
six wings served with buttermilk herb aioli.
Steak Tips
beef tenderloin, zip sauce, grilled sourdough.
Large Cheesy Bread
deep dish with garlic oil and cheese mix.
Small Cheesy Bread
deep dish with garlic oil and cheese mix.
Soups
Minestrone Cup
zucchini, carrots, leeks, potato, tomato in a savory vegetable broth with white beans, pasta & pesto.
Tomato Bisque Cup
roma tomatoes simmered in chicken stock, onion, garlic, oregano and a hint of cream.
Clam Chowder Cup
chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.
Minestrone Bowl
zucchini, carrots, leeks, potato, tomato in a savory vegetable broth with white beans, pasta & pesto.
Tomato Bisque Bowl
roma tomatoes simmered in chicken stock, onion, garlic, oregano and a hint of cream.
Clam Chowder Bowl
chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.
Paid Sides
Add Steak Tips
Side Chix Breast
Side of Tuna
Side Salmon
Broccoli
Side 3 Meatballs
Side Spinach
Side Rice
Bag of Chips
Side of Fries
Side of House Chips
Side Crispelli Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Mediterranean Salad
Side Greek
Side Redwine
Side Chili Garlic
Side Basil Pesto
Side Zip Sauce
$Add'l Bread Basket
Marinara
Side Breaded Chicken
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
645 East Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48083