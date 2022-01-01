Go
Toast

Crispelli's

Come in and enjoy!

645 East Big Beaver Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Mediterranean Salad$6.50
house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.
11 in. White Pie$10.95
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
15 in. Cheese Pizza$14.95
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
15 in. White Pie$18.95
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
Large Deep Red Pie$18.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.
Large Deep White Pie$17.95
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
15 in. Red Pie$19.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, caramelized onion.
Clam Chowder Bowl$7.50
chopped clams, bacon, onion, celery, potato, and sweet cream.
Large Deep Prosciutto & Arugula$19.95
aged prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and arugula.
Small Deep White Pie$10.95
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
See full menu

Location

645 East Big Beaver Rd

Troy MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crispelli's Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crispelli's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sedona Taphouse

No reviews yet

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

Pita Way - Troy

No reviews yet

The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston