Crop Juice

At CROP, our mission is to craft the highest quality, plant based, gluten free nutrition that is just as pleasing to your taste buds as it is good for your body. Our goal is to help people make better choices to achieve and maintain optimum health!

8211 Tourist Center Drive

Popular Items

ELDERBERRY SHOT$6.75
variety of CROP fruits combined with elderberry, cloves, cinnamon, astragalus and ginger
ANTI-INFLAMMATORY SHOT$6.50
ginger, turmeric, red apple, lemon, black pepper
ALOHA BLUE$14.00
orange juice, vanilla almond milk, Blue Majik spirulina, pineapple, banana, peaches, ginger
PINK VELVET$12.50
vanilla almond milk, pitaya, strawberries, banana, cashew butter
PB&J$11.50
açai berry juice, unsweetened almond milk, banana, spinach, peanut butter, mixed berries
PULP FRICTION$11.50
unsweetened almond milk, banana, peanut butter, spinach/kale pulp, dates, chocolate EPIC protein
STRAWBERRY BANANA$7.00
vanilla almond milk, banana, strawberries
THE INCREDIBLE PULP$11.50
orange juice, unsweetened almond milk, mangos, peaches, banana, spinach/kale pulp, vanilla EPIC protein
CHOCO CHERRY CHIA BLAST$12.50
vanilla almond milk, almond butter, cherries, banana, cacao, oats, chia seeds, EPIC protein chocolate maca
CINNA-NANA BREAD$11.50
unsweetened almond milk, banana, cashew butter, oats, dates, vanilla, Ceylon cinnamon, Himalayan salt
8211 Tourist Center Drive

Bradenton FL

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
