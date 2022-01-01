Go
Handcraft Burgers & Brew

Get Smashed...

110 W 40th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grimm Matchbox Lambo Session IPA 16oz 4.5% ABV$8.00
Boylan Root Beer$3.50
Tater Tots$6.00
One Size Fits All
This Little Piggy$12.00
Single Certified Angus Beef Patty, Sharp American Cheddar, Pulled Pork, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Fried Onions, Brioche Bun
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Crispy Chicken, Hot Spice, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Pickles, Ranch
Double Certified Angus Beef Patty$11.00
The Green Chile$10.00
Single Certified Angus Beef Patty, House Spice Blend, Monterey Jack Cheese, Roasted Hatch Chile, Avocado, Lime Aioli, Brioche Bun
Handcraft Fries$4.00
One Size Fits All
Alternative OG$14.00
Double All Natural Garden Vegetable Patties, Sharp American Cheddar Cheese, Handcraft Sauce, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
Southern Belle$13.00
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Beer Cheese, Fried Onions, Roasted Hatch Chile
Location

110 W 40th St

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
